H.H. Barnum Named Banner Engineering's 'Distributor of the Year'

The Michigan automation distributor was recognized for the fifth consecutive year.

Industrial Distribution staff
Feb 10, 2025
Banner Distributor Of The Year 2024
H.H. Barnum

Michigan factory automation distributor H.H. Barnum announced that it has received the 2024 "Distributor of the Year" award from Banner Engineering.

The announcement marks the fifth consecutive Distributor of the Year award from Banner, given to the distributor that demonstrates the highest levels of sales and growth during the year.

“Being named as Banner’s Distributor of the Year shows the standing of our relationship with them," Barnum CEO Ed Koza said in the announcement. "Winning this award five consecutive times wouldn’t be possible without the tremendous amount of trust between our two companies. Banner is an outstanding partner that consistently develops innovative products and gives our sales team fantastic support.”

