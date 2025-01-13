Optimas China Receives Caterpillar 'Supplier Excellence' Award

Optimas OE Solutions announced Monday that its Optimas China segment, following a successful recertification process, received a "Supplier Excellence" award from construction and mining equipment giant Caterpillar.

The company — no. 24 on ID's latest Big 50 — said the award reflected its "dedication and commitment to Caterpillar."

“We’re incredibly proud of the Optimas team in China. It’s fantastic to see Caterpillar continue to recognize the work that our team has achieved," Optimas International CEO Mike Tuffy said in a statement. "We’re very much looking forward to supporting Caterpillar in their growth plans for the future and continuing to help them on their journey.”