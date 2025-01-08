ABC Supply Co. Receives NAW's 'Distributors Deliver' Award

ABC will be formally recognized later this month at the group's executive summit.

National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors
Jan 8, 2025
Featured Contractor Center 67633427d1acf
ABC Supply Co. Inc.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors announced Wednesday that ABC Supply Co. Inc. has been selected as the recipient of the 2025 NAW Distributors Deliver Award.

This prestigious award recognizes forward-thinking wholesaler-distributors that demonstrate industry leadership, robust community engagement, and a transformative commitment to innovation in the distribution sector.

“From its continuous pursuit of operational excellence and customer-focused solutions to its far-reaching philanthropic efforts, ABC Supply sets a high bar for our entire distribution community,” said Eric Hoplin, president and CEO of NAW. “ABC Supply’s success and ongoing contributions to the distribution industry embody the spirit of the Distributors Deliver Award.”

ABC Supply played a pivotal role in providing the seed funding to launch NAW’s Litigation and Policy Center, highlighting the company’s commitment to strengthening and advocating for the wholesale-distribution industry. Additionally, through the Hendricks Family Foundation, more than $18.5 million has been donated to charitable initiatives — many of which directly benefit the local community in Beloit, Wisconsin.

ABC Supply is also a Platinum National Partner of Homes for our Troops, which builds custom homes for post 9-11 injured veterans, and a Wish Champion level sponsor of Make-a-Wish Foundation, which grants life-changing wishes for critically ill children. 

“All of us at ABC Supply are thrilled and honored to receive this recognition,” said Keith Rozolis, chief executive officer at ABC Supply. “From our earliest days, we have built our business on innovation, strong partnerships, and giving back to communities. We appreciate NAW’s acknowledgment of our team’s hard work and dedication.” 

ABC Supply will be formally recognized Jan. 28 at the NAW Executive Summit in Washington. This premier annual event brings together top executives, industry innovators, and key policymakers to celebrate excellence in wholesale distribution and showcase visionary leadership.

Latest in Awards
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 8, 2025
Screenshot 2024 12 11 At 12 05 40 Pm
Kennametal Among Newsweek's 'Most Responsible Companies'
December 11, 2024
Nam Supporting Image (920 X 537 Px)
Eckart Supply Named AD Electrical's U.S. Member of the Year
December 4, 2024
Ad 2024
Indiana Distributors Named AD's ‘Members of the Year’
November 26, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 12 11 At 12 05 40 Pm
Awards
Kennametal Among Newsweek's 'Most Responsible Companies'
Nam Supporting Image (920 X 537 Px)
Awards
Eckart Supply Named AD Electrical's U.S. Member of the Year
Ad 2024
Awards
Indiana Distributors Named AD's ‘Members of the Year’
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Awards
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
January 8, 2025
Nam Supporting Image (920 X 537 Px)
Awards
Eckart Supply Named AD Electrical's U.S. Member of the Year
O’Neil Electric and Alianza Electrica were recognized in Canada and Mexico, respectively.
December 4, 2024
Ad 2024
Awards
Indiana Distributors Named AD's ‘Members of the Year’
P&I Supply and Industrial Supply Co. were honored at a recent AD conference.
November 26, 2024
Machining
Awards
Sandvik Coromant’s Stephanie Chrystal Wins ANCA Female Machinist Award for Pioneering Excellence in Tool Grinding
The award celebrates female machinists’ achievements in the tool and cutter grinding industry.
November 22, 2024
2182 W&b 2024 Hr 183
Awards
Industrial Supply Co. CEO Receives Salt Lake Chamber's Pathfinder Award
The honor recognizes leaders who promote the development of women in business.
November 22, 2024
2019 Cr Corporate Outside 0101 663e8cfc3ca9a
Awards
Van Meter Named Rockwell Automation 'Distributor of the Year'
The company received the Bradley Cup during Rockwell's recent automation fair.
November 21, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 2 33 01 Pm
Awards
PTDA Foundation Announces Inaugural Scholarship Recipients
The employee scholarship provides $2,500 for continuing education.
November 19, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 18 At 1 39 56 Pm
Awards
Magid Again Named Among Top Chicagoland Workplaces
The company was recognized for the fourth consecutive year.
November 18, 2024
Net Plus News Image Annual Meeting
Awards
NetPlus Alliance Announces Annual Award Winners at 2024 Annual Meeting
More than 750 attended the buying group's event in San Antonio.
November 14, 2024
Pxl 20240731 162643435
Awards
Airgas Receives Military Friendly 2025 Gold Recognition
The company was recognized for the third consecutive year.
November 13, 2024
Ac4 I5562
Awards
RivetMRO Earns AD's First-Ever Service Provider Award
The award marked the first time that the buying group recognized a service provider at its annual meeting.
November 12, 2024
Commemorative Coin
Awards
Sonepar Earns 'Military Friendly' Awards, 'Best for Vets' Ranking
The Military Friendly awards recognized Sonepar in five categories.
November 11, 2024
2024 Service Awards
Awards
Wright Announces Service and Achievement Award Recipients
The service awards included recognitions of 40 and 55 years.
November 11, 2024
Img 3834
Awards
Former PTDA Foundation President Receives Trade Group's Warren Pike Award
Brian Short retired from Pfannenberg USA after more than 40 years in the industry.
November 7, 2024
Img 3793
Awards
PTDA Foundation Announces Advancing Leaders, Woman of the Year Award Winners
The recipients were honored at the recent PTDA 2024 Industry Summit.
November 1, 2024