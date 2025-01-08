ABC Supply Co. Receives NAW's 'Distributors Deliver' Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors announced Wednesday that ABC Supply Co. Inc. has been selected as the recipient of the 2025 NAW Distributors Deliver Award.

This prestigious award recognizes forward-thinking wholesaler-distributors that demonstrate industry leadership, robust community engagement, and a transformative commitment to innovation in the distribution sector.

“From its continuous pursuit of operational excellence and customer-focused solutions to its far-reaching philanthropic efforts, ABC Supply sets a high bar for our entire distribution community,” said Eric Hoplin, president and CEO of NAW. “ABC Supply’s success and ongoing contributions to the distribution industry embody the spirit of the Distributors Deliver Award.”

ABC Supply played a pivotal role in providing the seed funding to launch NAW’s Litigation and Policy Center, highlighting the company’s commitment to strengthening and advocating for the wholesale-distribution industry. Additionally, through the Hendricks Family Foundation, more than $18.5 million has been donated to charitable initiatives — many of which directly benefit the local community in Beloit, Wisconsin.

ABC Supply is also a Platinum National Partner of Homes for our Troops, which builds custom homes for post 9-11 injured veterans, and a Wish Champion level sponsor of Make-a-Wish Foundation, which grants life-changing wishes for critically ill children.

“All of us at ABC Supply are thrilled and honored to receive this recognition,” said Keith Rozolis, chief executive officer at ABC Supply. “From our earliest days, we have built our business on innovation, strong partnerships, and giving back to communities. We appreciate NAW’s acknowledgment of our team’s hard work and dedication.”

ABC Supply will be formally recognized Jan. 28 at the NAW Executive Summit in Washington. This premier annual event brings together top executives, industry innovators, and key policymakers to celebrate excellence in wholesale distribution and showcase visionary leadership.