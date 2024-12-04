Eckart Supply Named AD Electrical's U.S. Member of the Year

Indiana electrical, plumbing and HVAC distributor Eckart Supply was named "U.S. Member of the Year" at this year's AD Electrical North American meeting, the buying group announced Monday.

The Spirit of Independence Awards dinner, held during the late October conference in Chicago, also recognized O’Neil Electric Supply as Canada Member of the Year and Alianza Electrica as Mexico Member of the Year, while Hubbell Corp. was named the North American Supplier of the Year.

Other honors included Green Mountain Electric and Cooper Lighting Solutions for the top conversion to an AD supplier, Bartle & Gibson and Leviton Canada for planning and execution, and Encore Wire for the group's "Giving Back" award. Schaedler Yesco and Cuny & Guerber, meanwhile, were honored for their 100th years in business.

The meeting hosted 1,120 attendees, including those from 94 new AD members and suppliers.

“This year’s award winners have set a new benchmark for excellence in our industry," AD Independent Electrical Supply Division President Karen Baker said in a statement. "Their commitment to innovation and collaboration truly embodies the AD spirit and culture. They inspire us all to aim higher.”