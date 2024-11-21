Van Meter Named Rockwell Automation 'Distributor of the Year'

The company received the Bradley Cup during Rockwell's recent automation fair.

Van Meter Inc.
Nov 21, 2024
Van Meter Inc.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Van Meter Inc. on Tuesday was named the 2024 Distributor of the Year and awarded the Bradley Cup during Rockwell Automation’s “Make it Matter” Automation Fair in Anaheim, California.

The Bradley Cup is bestowed upon one of Rockwell Automation’s 93 authorized, North American distributor territories annually in recognition of achieving the highest composite score for growing the business short-term (fiscal year), long term (five year) and in the emerging technology and software services space. 

“Our team is incredibly proud to sell and support Rockwell Automation solutions,” said Lura McBride, president and CEO of Van Meter. “Rockwell and our peer distributors in the industry inspire us to be a market maker, and to continually invest in and elevate our customer experience, revenue performance and operational capabilities.”  

Named after one of Allen-Bradley’s — today known as Rockwell Automation — co-founders, Lynde Bradley, the Bradley Cup is the highest recognition a Rockwell Automation distributor can receive. 

“Bringing home this award speaks volumes about our customers and the trust they place in us as their partner,” said Mike Hermann, vice president of industrial sales at Van Meter. “We are privileged to serve companies that consistently demonstrate resiliency and a commitment to innovate and improve the way goods are manufactured in our country.” 

Globally, Van Meter is Rockwell Automation’s sixth-largest distributor. The company has been helping the manufacturing community in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin address productivity, safety, security, labor, time-to-market, and sustainability challenges with technology since the early 1930s. 

“Our customers do important, life-changing work every day, and to be recognized for what we do to support their efforts is pretty special,” said McBride. “We work hard to maintain the inventory levels and technical expertise the market requires. We are grateful for this award and look forward to continued success with Rockwell and our amazing customers.”

