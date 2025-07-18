Sonepar Named a ‘Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion’

The company was recognized for the second year in a row.

Jul 18, 2025
Jason Bullock And Charlene Abbonizio Campo At Disa
Sonepar

Sonepar said Friday that it has been named a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” for the second consecutive year.

Company officials said that Sonepar earned a score of 80 out of 100 on the third-party Disability Equality Index, which assesses employment policies, accessibility programs and workplace culture.

Members of Sonepar’s Abled and Disabled Associates Partnering Together — ADAPT — group were recognized at the Disability:IN conference earlier this month in Orlando.

“We’re proud to be an employer where everyone can reach their full potential,” Sonepar Inclusion Director Selenah Njoloma said in a statement. “I am especially proud of the collaboration we’ve had with our benefits team over the years to develop our inclusive associate benefits guide.

