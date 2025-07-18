Sonepar Named a ‘Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion’

Sonepar said Friday that it has been named a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” for the second consecutive year.



Company officials said that Sonepar earned a score of 80 out of 100 on the third-party Disability Equality Index, which assesses employment policies, accessibility programs and workplace culture.



Members of Sonepar’s Abled and Disabled Associates Partnering Together — ADAPT — group were recognized at the Disability:IN conference earlier this month in Orlando.



“We’re proud to be an employer where everyone can reach their full potential,” Sonepar Inclusion Director Selenah Njoloma said in a statement. “I am especially proud of the collaboration we’ve had with our benefits team over the years to develop our inclusive associate benefits guide.