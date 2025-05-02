Streamlight Presents ‘Sales Rep Agency of the Year’ Award

Holt & McArdle Associates was honored at a ceremony in Indianapolis.

Industrial Distribution staff
May 2, 2025
Lighting supplier Streamlight presented Pennsylvania manufacturers’ rep Holt & McArdle Associates as the 2024 “Sales Rep Agency of the Year for the Industrial and Fire Markets,” the company announced Thursday.

Streamlight said in a statement that Holt & McArdle had helped grow its business in the industrial, fire and law enforcement markets.

The award was presented at FDIC International in Indianapolis.

“Holt & McArdle has delivered exceptional results over the past year,” Streamlight President Michael Dineen said in a statement. “We are proud to honor them with this 2024 award and look forward to continuing our strong partnership in the years to come.”

