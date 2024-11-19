PTDA Foundation Announces Inaugural Scholarship Recipients

CHICAGO — The PTDA Foundation recognizes the urgent need for skilled professionals in the power transmission and motion control industry. As such, it is committed to helping PT/MC employers further the education of current and upcoming talent with the introduction of two new scholarship programs.

“We developed the PTDA Foundation scholarships to promote the study of a power transmission or motion control related field in engineering, technology or business. The PTDA Foundation was pleased by the reception and the number of employee and student scholarship applications received for our inaugural year of this program,” said Matt Pavlinsky, PTDA Foundation president.

The employee scholarship provides recipients with $2,500 to continue their education for further advancement in their PT/MC career. The 2024 recipients are:

Kylie Hester, Regal Rexnord — Ohio University, master’s of business administration

Tom Ley, Nord DriveSystems — Madison College, professional certification in project management

Brian Malambwe, Regal Rexnord — Purdue University, bachelor’s degree in engineering science

Emily Soller, Regal Rexnord — University of Wisconsin-Madison, master’s of business administration

“This scholarship will further my career by giving me the tools necessary to best facilitate projects,” said Ley. “It will help me become a value-added employee and learn how to better interface with professionals. My Project Management Professional certification will also help me provide excellent customer service by providing on time deliverables to our customers.”

The student scholarship provides recipients with $3,000 toward their education in a PT/MC-related field. The 2024 recipients are:

Josh Bourbeau, Bismark State College, Engineering

Justin Christensen, University of Nebraska Kearney, Supply Chain Management/Technical Sales

David Dell, Adrian College/North Dakota University, Mechanical Engineering, Physics

Caden Palamar, Frostburg State University, Mathematics, Engineering

Ria Sharma, Texas A&M University, Engineering

“What interests me about supply chain management and technical sales is the customer engagement and unique perspectives you gain from the people you interact with,” said Christensen. “Power transmission and motion control not only affect communities, but it also affects the world. This scholarship not only helps me financially, as I’m a first-generation college student, but it’s a great confidence booster.”

Read more about each recipient at ptworkforce.org/scholarships.

Applications for 2025 scholarships will be available in January.