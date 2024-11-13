Airgas Receives Military Friendly 2025 Gold Recognition

The company was recognized for the third consecutive year.

Airgas
Nov 13, 2024
Pxl 20240731 162643435
Andy Szal/Industrial Distribution

RADNOR, Pa. — Airgas, an Air Liquide company, has been awarded Gold Level Recognition on the 2025 Military Friendly Employers list by VIQTORY for the third consecutive year, following three years of the Silver Level designation.

Military Friendly identifies the organizations whose commitment to serving the military and veteran community is comprehensive in scope and meaningful in actual outcomes and impact. 

Airgas continues its 42-year history of supporting veterans and military families, actively recruiting associates with military experience and working to incorporate policies and provide tools that support associates currently in the service. Such efforts include supporting transitioning veterans in identifying opportunities for career growth during their post-military career, providing mentorship, and accessing training to cultivate new skills.

To earn the Military Friendly Employer designation, Airgas was evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Final ratings were determined by combining Airgas’ survey score with an assessment of the company’s ability to meet thresholds for Recruitment, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees. Airgas is showcased in the 22nd annual list of Military Friendly Employers on www.militaryfriendly.com and will be published in the December 2024 issue of G.I. Jobs magazine recognizing 338 Employers.

Stamy Paul, Senior Vice President – Airgas Human Resources, commented:

“Airgas proudly supports military service members and currently employs nearly 1,200 veterans who successfully contribute to our company in a wide variety of roles, within all divisions and business units and in many Airgas locations. We are honored to be awarded with the Gold Level Designation for 2025 by Military Friendly, as hiring and retaining veterans is important to Airgas given the skills, values and overall leadership characteristics of veterans learned while tenured with their military service.”

