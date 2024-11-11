Sonepar Earns 'Military Friendly' Awards, 'Best for Vets' Ranking

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar announced Monday that it has been honored with five 2025 Military Friendly awards, including a Gold rating as a Military Friendly Employer.

The Military Friendly Companies (MFC) Rating is a prestigious recognition that honors organizations demonstrating outstanding support and commitment to the military community.

Sonepar has also ranked in the top 100 of the Military Times Best for Vets 2024 Ranking, which highlights the efforts that companies make to recruit, retain and support the veteran community.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the work that’s been done at Sonepar and by Chris Miles, our Military and Veteran Relations Manager, to support the military and veteran community,” said Rob Taylor, president, Sonepar Americas. “We owe our freedom to the sacrifices of our nation’s heroes. Through veteran recruiting, our military employee resource group, volunteering and strategic partnerships, we strive to honor and uplift veterans who transition to civilian careers, as well as military spouses and reservists.”

The Military Friendly awards recognized Sonepar in five categories: Military Friendly Company, Military Friendly Employer, Military Friendly Spouse Employer, Military Friendly Brand, and Military Friendly Supplier Diversity Program.

In addition to year-round activities, Sonepar launched a special initiative with Klein Tools in honor of Veterans Day 2024. Sonepar’s operating companies across the US are partnering with Klein Tools to offer all active duty, veterans, and retirees 10% off of all Klein products in select stores from November 11-15. Sonepar and Klein Tools also created limited edition Veterans Day pliers and will be donating a portion of the proceeds from sales of the pliers to the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

Sonepar has more than 20 strategic military partnerships and recently became a Commendation Partner of the Bob Woodruff Foundation and their Veterans on Wall Street Program. Since Veterans Day of last year, Sonepar recruiters have attended 97 military-focused recruiting events. Chris Miles, Military and Veteran Relations Manager, is a finalist for the Hiring Our Heroes “Fellows Program Alumni Excellence Award” to be announced on November 13 and will also be a panelist on November 14 for a military hiring discussion hosted by NAED’s I Belong Here.

To foster a supportive culture within the company, Sonepar’s military employee resource group, MERGE, also provides an internal support network. MERGE members recently volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and led an initiative to designate veteran parking spaces at Sonepar operating company locations. MERGE has also distributed commemorative military coins to show appreciation for veterans employed at Sonepar.