RivetMRO Earns AD's First-Ever Service Provider Award

CHICAGO — Affiliated Distributors has awarded Rivet|MRO with AD’s first-ever "Service Provider Excellence Award" at its annual meeting.

While AD has recognized member distributors and their suppliers (manufacturers) with awards for decades, the buying group had never recognized a service provider at its annual meeting until this year.

“Congratulations to Rivet|MRO on winning our inaugural AD Service Provider Excellence Award at the AD Industrial and Safety Division North American Meeting this week in Chicago. Congrats also goes out to our two runners-up, Profit2 and Propelr,” said Kevin Druecker, VP of AD Member Programs. “This award recognizes AD Service Providers who go above and beyond, demonstrating thought-leadership in their field and a strong commitment to the AD community, while complying with program expectations and having strong member utilization.”

Druecker said that the award winner was determined by objective scoring on a matrix that included member feedback, AD engagement and thought leadership, among other criteria. Rivet scored 4.9 out of 5 on its Service Provider Scorecard to secure the win. AD currently has more than 40 approved service providers.

“We want to extend a profound ‘thank you!” to the entire AD community for this honor--and for all your support and encouragement over the years. We were simultaneously thrilled and humbled by this!” said Tim Rasmussen, founder of Rivet|MRO.