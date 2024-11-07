Former PTDA Foundation President Receives Trade Group's Warren Pike Award

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association has named Brian Short the 33rd recipient of its Warren Pike Award for lifetime achievement in the power transmission/motion control industry.

The award was bestowed upon Short during the PTDA 2024 Industry Summit on Oct. 25 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Established in 1984, the Warren Pike Award honors individuals who have demonstrated outstanding, continuous, long-term support of PTDA and the PT/MC industry and is only presented when an individual’s achievements merit this prestigious recognition. Warren Pike Award recipients are selected by the PTDA board of directors.

Revered as an industry expert, Short began his 40-plus year career with Bruening Bearing and advanced through a number of roles before retiring from Pfannenberg USA. As an advocate for the industry, he shared his knowledge as a member of several PTDA committees and served as PTDA Foundation president in 2018 and2019.

“I served on committees with so many great people, many of whom are Warren Pike Award winners," Short said in his acceptance remarks. “We developed many tools to help distributors be more efficient and effective, and the strong relationships I built helped me throughout the balance of my career. You could say that PTDA helped me broaden my horizons and be lucky enough to actively participate in elevating excellence.”

