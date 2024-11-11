Wright Announces Service and Achievement Award Recipients

BARBERTON, Ohio — Wright announced the winners of its 2024 service and achievement awards.

The service and achievement awards are designed to reward and honor those employees for their years of service to Wright.

Every year, Wright commemorates its employees for their years of service, recognizing their hard work and dedication that contribute to the company’s success. Celebrations begin at five years of service and continue in five-year increments, highlighting individual achievements while promoting appreciation among the entire Wright team.

Wright acknowledged four employees celebrating five years of service, four employees celebrating 10 years of service, one employee celebrating 40 years of service and one employee celebrating 55 years of service.

This year, Wright introduced honoring milestones with its manufacturing representatives, including Michael DeJohn Sales and CSV Marketing.

Those Wright employees who were honored are:

Will Bazela, 5 years

Austin Elliott, 5 years

Christina Johnson, 5 years

Cory McClain, 5 years

Alex Bowman, 10 years

Donald Fortney II, 10 years

Jason Phillips, 10 years

Steve Richards, 10 years

Walt Powers, 40 years

Terry Taylor, 55 years

“This year is especially remarkable as we celebrate Terry Taylor’s 55 years of service and Walt Powers’ 40 years. Both Terry and Walt’s unwavering commitment have been instrumental in upholding our tradition of crafting top-quality tools here in Barberton and serving customers worldwide,” said Tom Futey, president and co-owner of Wright. “Our legacy is built on the dedication of both past and current employees, as well as our reps and their commitment to the industry.”

Wright proudly honored Michael DeJohn Sales and CSV Marketing for their years of dedicated service. Michael DeJohn Sales received recognition for 55 years of service, with Anthony DiGianni and Craig DiGianni accepting the award. CSV Marketing was honored for 30 years of service, with Bill Via and Beck Oberholtzer accepting the award.

“This is the first year we are recognizing our manufacturing representatives as they’re an integral part in Wright’s success. Their dedication and hard work contribute significantly to our growth and innovation in the industry," added Futey.

Wright partnered with SNAPPY, which allows employees to go online and choose a gift as appreciation of their service and loyalty to Wright.