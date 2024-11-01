PTDA Foundation Announces Advancing Leaders, Woman of the Year Award Winners

The recipients were honored at the recent PTDA 2024 Industry Summit.

Industrial Distribution staff
Nov 1, 2024
Img 3793
PTDA Foundation

The PTDA Foundation honored the winners of its "Advancing Leaders" and "Woman of the Year" awards at the group's recent summit in Colorado Springs.

Joe Glandorf, the head of power transmissions solutions at Continental ContiTech, received the Robert K. Callahan Advancing Leaders Award, which recognizes "up-and-comers" in the power transmission and motion control segment, while Continental's head of Canadian distribution, Cindy Russell, was named the Wendy B. McDonald Woman of the Year.

Glandorf helped reposition the company's power transmission operations as a significant and "untapped" factor for its customers; Russell led ContiTech through "its largest reorganization in history."

"When we needed Cindy’s leadership the most, she once again took our business and industry to new levels,” Guy Enta, Continental vice president of distribution businesses, said in the announcement.

Latest in Awards
Img 3793
PTDA Foundation Announces Advancing Leaders, Woman of the Year Award Winners
November 1, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 17 At 2 40 56 Pm 6647b2ea9fc41
RBC Bearings Named to Fastest-Growing Companies List
October 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 23 At 2 09 57 Pm
Kimball Midwest Earns LearningElite Recognition
October 23, 2024
04 17 24 Dc1 Groundbreaking 001
First Supply Launches New Employee Value Proposition
October 17, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 05 17 At 2 40 56 Pm 6647b2ea9fc41
Awards
RBC Bearings Named to Fastest-Growing Companies List
Screenshot 2024 10 23 At 2 09 57 Pm
Awards
Kimball Midwest Earns LearningElite Recognition
04 17 24 Dc1 Groundbreaking 001
Awards
First Supply Launches New Employee Value Proposition
Unnamed
Awards
Wesco Scholarship Program Announces First ELECTRI Apprentices
More in Awards
Screenshot 2024 05 17 At 2 40 56 Pm 6647b2ea9fc41
Awards
RBC Bearings Named to Fastest-Growing Companies List
RBC officials said the company's annual revenue has grown by more than 700% in the past two decades.
October 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 23 At 2 09 57 Pm
Awards
Kimball Midwest Earns LearningElite Recognition
The distributor received the award for the fourth year in a row.
October 23, 2024
04 17 24 Dc1 Groundbreaking 001
Awards
First Supply Launches New Employee Value Proposition
The company also highlighted a series of recent industry recognitions.
October 17, 2024
Unnamed
Awards
Wesco Scholarship Program Announces First ELECTRI Apprentices
The company's new cleanroom reel was also named a 2024 NECA "Showstopper."
September 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 26 At 3 49 23 Pm
Awards
Evergreen Supply Network Names Members, Suppliers of the Year
The group awarded 10 winners at its recent conference in San Antonio.
September 26, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 26 At 3 24 25 Pm
Awards
3M's 'Clash of the Grinders' Returns
The second season of the welding and metalworking competition is now streaming.
September 26, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 13 At 3 48 46 Pm
Awards
NorthEast Electrical Announces Winners of Scholarship and Grant Program
More than 140 submissions were received for the program's third year.
September 13, 2024
Untitled Design (19)
Awards
AD Holds Bearings & Power Transmission North American Meeting
Weimer Bearing & Transmission received the division's "Member of the Year" award.
August 23, 2024
Mid Sized
Awards
AD Named 2nd-Best Mid-Sized Workplace in Philadelphia Area
The regional workplace award is just the latest for the buying group.
July 25, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 22 At 4 20 35 Pm
Awards
MSC Industrial Supply Earns 'Great Place to Work' Certification
MSC officials said their associates' experience is "a top priority everyday."
July 22, 2024
Sonepar And Capital Dav Leadership And Ryan Burgos National Employment Director Dav
Awards
Sonepar Honored for Excellence in Veteran Hiring
The company has entered into more than 20 strategic military partnerships.
July 17, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 07 At 2 42 53 Pm 663a845080e2d
Awards
Graybar Named to '60 Best Companies to Sell For'
This year is the 19th time Graybar has appeared on the list.
July 16, 2024
Kimball Midwest B 608ad63620148
Awards
Kimball Midwest Named One of '60 Best Companies to Sell For'
The company has made the annual list for eighth straight year.
July 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 10 At 2 15 00 Pm
Awards
First Supply Wins 'Top Workplaces' Award
The awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey.
July 10, 2024
Blog Post Thumbnail Images (31)
Awards
AD Canada Members, Suppliers Honored During 2024 'Spirit of Independence' Awards
The winning organizations displayed exceptional efforts throughout the year.
June 27, 2024