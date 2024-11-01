PTDA Foundation Announces Advancing Leaders, Woman of the Year Award Winners

The PTDA Foundation honored the winners of its "Advancing Leaders" and "Woman of the Year" awards at the group's recent summit in Colorado Springs.

Joe Glandorf, the head of power transmissions solutions at Continental ContiTech, received the Robert K. Callahan Advancing Leaders Award, which recognizes "up-and-comers" in the power transmission and motion control segment, while Continental's head of Canadian distribution, Cindy Russell, was named the Wendy B. McDonald Woman of the Year.

Glandorf helped reposition the company's power transmission operations as a significant and "untapped" factor for its customers; Russell led ContiTech through "its largest reorganization in history."

"When we needed Cindy’s leadership the most, she once again took our business and industry to new levels,” Guy Enta, Continental vice president of distribution businesses, said in the announcement.