RBC Bearings Named to Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List

OXFORD, Conn. — RBC Bearings Inc., a leading manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and systems for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, announced Tuesday that it has been named to the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2024.

RBC Bearings placed 96th on the list, which ranks companies based on growth in revenue, profits and stock returns.

“We are honored to be included in Fortune’s prestigious list of the fastest growing publicly traded companies,” said RBC Chairman and CEO Dr. Michael J. Hartnett. “In the last 20 years, RBC has grown its annual revenue over 700%, reaching over $1.5 billion in fiscal 2024. This was achieved through a combination of attracting and developing the most talented employees coupled with an incessant focus on continuous improvement and being the best in the world at making our products. Using this same formula for success going forward, I see a long runway for continued growth in the future.”