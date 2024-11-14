NetPlus Alliance Announces Annual Award Winners at 2024 Annual Meeting

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — NetPlus Alliance, an industrial and contractor supplies buying group, hosted 760 attendees representing 173 distributor and 168 supplier companies at its 11th Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas, from Oct. 26-29.
The theme for this year’s Annual Meeting was “Catalyst for Growth,” centered around strategic growth opportunities as members and partners plan for success in 2025. The meeting brought together the best minds in the business to harness untapped markets and fortify their stronghold in the industrial frontier.
“Our core purpose is to be a trusted partner and catalyst for growth for our members,” said Jennifer Murphy, NetPlus Alliance president and CEO. “The benefits we design and programs we develop are built specifically to ensure the long-term success of our members and partners. As we continue to grow, our approach remains collaborative, focusing on nurturing relationships and working closely to grow together.”
Year-to-date, the group’s distributor purchases from NetPlus suppliers were up over 12%, and distributor members remain optimistic for 2024 full-year sales. The NetPlus three-year average group growth stands at an impressive 23%, highlighting a consistent upward trajectory outperforming the industry year after year.
This year’s Annual Meeting included educational workshops with a focus on digital transformation. There were also tailored networking opportunities for industry professionals looking to collaborate and share best practices as leaders in title or practice.
NetPlus Alliance also presented its annual member awards during the event:
- The Dan Judge Founder’s Award was presented to Heather Berry, President of Gogel Fastener and Industrial Supply Co. This award is given to a distributor or supplier who exemplifies the group’s core purpose, is an advocate for NetPlus, and is passionate about industrial distribution.
- The 2023 Growth Plus All In New Business Award acknowledges the strategic plan between a supplier and distributor to expand into new product categories and achieve the greatest new-business growth in the prior fiscal year. This year, the award was presented to Valley Construction Supply and DEWALT Power Tools.
- The 2023 Growth Plus Sales Growth Award recognizes a distributor and supplier that executed a Growth Plus plan and achieved the largest volume in an existing relationship. This year, the award was presented to C&L Tool Supply and Milwaukee Tool for their efforts leading to 138% sales growth.
- The 2023 Growth Plus Conversion Champion Award acknowledges the largest Growth Plus conversion plan between a distributor and supplier and was presented to C&C Supply Company and Protective Industrial Products for their consolidation efforts, producing 15X growth.
- The 2023 Marketing Excellence Award was presented to JPW Industries for their exceptional execution of a strategic marketing plan with NetPlus Alliance while collaborating with NetPlus distributor members.
- The 2023 MVP Supplier of the Year Tier I was presented to DEWALT Power Tools, acknowledging same-stores growth of 27%, year over year, and the addition of 10 new distributors.
- The 2023 MVP Supplier of the Year Tier II was presented to Apex Tool Group, acknowledging same-stores growth of 64%, year over year, and the addition of 15 new distributors.
- The 2023 MVP Supplier of the Year Tier III was presented to CGW Abrasives, acknowledging same-stores growth of 42%, year over year, and the addition of 18 new distributors.
- The 2023 MVP Distributor of the Year Tier I was presented to Cross Country Infrastructure Services USA, acknowledging same-stores growth of 86%, year over year, and the addition of four new suppliers.
- The 2023 MVP Distributor of the Year Tier II was presented to Midland Tool & Supply, acknowledging same-stores growth of 53%, year over year, and the addition of 12 new suppliers.
- The 2023 MVP Distributor of the Year Tier III was presented to Alabama Construction Supply, acknowledging same-stores growth of 45%, year over year, and the addition of four new suppliers.
- The 2024 Partnership Excellence Award acknowledges a distributor or supplier’s commitment to the continued growth of their company and is actively involved in that success through engagement and commitment to NetPlus. This year, the award was presented to Ramon Aguilar, sales manager and NetPlus liaison for C.H. Hanson Company.
- The 2024 NetPlus Scholar Award recognizes a distributor company that completed a minimum of 200 courses through the NetPlus Academy, powered by BlueVolt. This award was presented to PDF Supply.
- The 2024 Top Training of the Year Award acknowledges a supplier who conducted training in 2024, achieved highest post-survey ratings, and contributed to the growth of new or existing sales. This year, the award was presented to Walter Surface Technologies for delivering exceptional product and sales training material to 78 distributor members from 56 different companies.