NetPlus Alliance Announces Annual Award Winners at 2024 Annual Meeting

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — NetPlus Alliance, an industrial and contractor supplies buying group, hosted 760 attendees representing 173 distributor and 168 supplier companies at its 11th Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas, from Oct. 26-29.

The theme for this year’s Annual Meeting was “Catalyst for Growth,” centered around strategic growth opportunities as members and partners plan for success in 2025. The meeting brought together the best minds in the business to harness untapped markets and fortify their stronghold in the industrial frontier.

“Our core purpose is to be a trusted partner and catalyst for growth for our members,” said Jennifer Murphy, NetPlus Alliance president and CEO. “The benefits we design and programs we develop are built specifically to ensure the long-term success of our members and partners. As we continue to grow, our approach remains collaborative, focusing on nurturing relationships and working closely to grow together.”

Year-to-date, the group’s distributor purchases from NetPlus suppliers were up over 12%, and distributor members remain optimistic for 2024 full-year sales. The NetPlus three-year average group growth stands at an impressive 23%, highlighting a consistent upward trajectory outperforming the industry year after year.

This year’s Annual Meeting included educational workshops with a focus on digital transformation. There were also tailored networking opportunities for industry professionals looking to collaborate and share best practices as leaders in title or practice.

NetPlus Alliance also presented its annual member awards during the event: