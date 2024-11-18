Magid Again Named Among Top Chicagoland Workplaces

The company was recognized for the fourth consecutive year.

Magid Glove & Safety
Nov 18, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 18 At 1 39 56 Pm
Magid

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — For the fourth year in a row, Magid Glove & Safety, an industry-leading safety expert and PPE manufacturer and distributor, has been named a 2024 Chicagoland Top Workplace.

Not only is Magid a regional Top Workplaces recipient, but the company received the National Top Workplaces award in 2022, 2023 and 2024. As a regional recipient, Magid is also a contender to make the 2025 national list, which will be announced in March. These awards are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey.

“We are dedicated to creating an environment where our people can be themselves and have fun while doing important work. These are our priorities at Magid, and our team members feel it! We rank as a top workplace because we’re all collaborating, valuing each other, and helping companies keep their workers safe together,” said Jen Almodovar, Magid’s executive vice president of people.

Headquartered in Romeoville Illinois, Magid employs more than 1,100 people worldwide.

