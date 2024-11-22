SALT LAKE CITY — Industrial Supply Company announced that its chief executive officer, Jessica Yurgaitis, was honored as a recipient of the prestigious Pathfinder Award at the Salt Lake Chamber’s 48th Annual Women & Business Conference and ATHENA Awards Luncheon on Nov. 15.

The Pathfinder Award recognizes business and community leaders who have made significant contributions to create new paths and promote the development and recognition of women in business.

Founded over a century ago in 1916, Industrial Supply Company has a long history of being a business leader in Utah and Salt Lake County. Under Yurgaitis’ leadership, the company has preserved its unique legacy, achieving exceptional growth and success in the state and the Intermountain region. The Pathfinder Award is a testament to Yurgaitis’ ability to triumph over challenges, inspire her team, and contribute positively to the business community. Her efforts go beyond corporate concerns; she is also engaged in various local and global charitable organizations that support the needs of the community.

Her commitment and leadership in the industrial distribution and supply industry was also recently recognized by her selection as chair of the Industrial and Safety Division of Affiliated Distributors, a member-owned organization of independent distributors and supplier partners.

Yurgaitis expressed her appreciation to the Salt Lake Chamber and her team at Industrial Supply Company for the recognition.

"It’s a great privilege to receive the Pathfinder Award from the Salt Lake Chamber,” she said. “This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire Industrial Supply Company team. I am deeply honored to be included among the other distinguished business and community leaders who share this award with me.”

The Salt Lake Chamber formally celebrated recipients at its annual event, honoring individuals who are making valuable contributions to the community, at the Grand America Hotel. This year’s theme was “I.L.L.U.M.I.N.A.T.E.,” and it encapsulated the essence of what the conference stands for: Inspiring Leadership, Learning, Unity, Motivation, Innovation, Networking, Ambition, Teamwork and Empowerment.

Other recipients of this year’s Pathfinder Award were: