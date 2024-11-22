Industrial Supply Co. CEO Receives Salt Lake Chamber's Pathfinder Award

The honor recognizes leaders who promote the development of women in business.

Industrial Supply Company
Nov 22, 2024
2182 W&b 2024 Hr 183
Industrial Supply Company

SALT LAKE CITY — Industrial Supply Company announced that its chief executive officer, Jessica Yurgaitis, was honored as a recipient of the prestigious Pathfinder Award at the Salt Lake Chamber’s 48th Annual Women & Business Conference and ATHENA Awards Luncheon on Nov. 15.

The Pathfinder Award recognizes business and community leaders who have made significant contributions to create new paths and promote the development and recognition of women in business. 

Founded over a century ago in 1916, Industrial Supply Company has a long history of being a business leader in Utah and Salt Lake County. Under Yurgaitis’ leadership, the company has preserved its unique legacy, achieving exceptional growth and success in the state and the Intermountain region. The Pathfinder Award is a testament to Yurgaitis’ ability to triumph over challenges, inspire her team, and contribute positively to the business community. Her efforts go beyond corporate concerns; she is also engaged in various local and global charitable organizations that support the needs of the community. 

Her commitment and leadership in the industrial distribution and supply industry was also recently recognized by her selection as chair of the Industrial and Safety Division of Affiliated Distributors, a member-owned organization of independent distributors and supplier partners. 

Yurgaitis expressed her appreciation to the Salt Lake Chamber and her team at Industrial Supply Company for the recognition.

"It’s a great privilege to receive the Pathfinder Award from the Salt Lake Chamber,” she said. “This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire Industrial Supply Company team. I am deeply honored to be included among the other distinguished business and community leaders who share this award with me.” 

The Salt Lake Chamber formally celebrated recipients at its annual event, honoring individuals who are making valuable contributions to the community, at the Grand America Hotel. This year’s theme was “I.L.L.U.M.I.N.A.T.E.,” and it encapsulated the essence of what the conference stands for: Inspiring Leadership, Learning, Unity, Motivation, Innovation, Networking, Ambition, Teamwork and Empowerment.

Other recipients of this year’s Pathfinder Award were: 

  • Senator Ann Millner, Utah Senate – District 5
  • Kerry Norman, Executive Vice President of Operations, CHG Healthcare
  • Liz Owens, CEO, YWCA Utah
  • Noella Sudbury, Founder & CEO, Rasa Public Benefit Corporation
  • Diana Young, Partner & Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, PrincePerelson & Associates 
Latest in Awards
2182 W&b 2024 Hr 183
Industrial Supply Co. CEO Receives Salt Lake Chamber's Pathfinder Award
November 22, 2024
2019 Cr Corporate Outside 0101 663e8cfc3ca9a
Van Meter Named Rockwell Automation 'Distributor of the Year'
November 21, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 2 33 01 Pm
PTDA Foundation Announces Inaugural Scholarship Recipients
November 19, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 18 At 1 39 56 Pm
Magid Again Named Among Top Chicagoland Workplaces
November 18, 2024
Related Stories
2019 Cr Corporate Outside 0101 663e8cfc3ca9a
Awards
Van Meter Named Rockwell Automation 'Distributor of the Year'
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 2 33 01 Pm
Awards
PTDA Foundation Announces Inaugural Scholarship Recipients
Screenshot 2024 11 18 At 1 39 56 Pm
Awards
Magid Again Named Among Top Chicagoland Workplaces
Net Plus News Image Annual Meeting
Awards
NetPlus Alliance Announces Annual Award Winners at 2024 Annual Meeting
More in Awards
2019 Cr Corporate Outside 0101 663e8cfc3ca9a
Awards
Van Meter Named Rockwell Automation 'Distributor of the Year'
The company received the Bradley Cup during Rockwell's recent automation fair.
November 21, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 2 33 01 Pm
Awards
PTDA Foundation Announces Inaugural Scholarship Recipients
The employee scholarship provides $2,500 for continuing education.
November 19, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 18 At 1 39 56 Pm
Awards
Magid Again Named Among Top Chicagoland Workplaces
The company was recognized for the fourth consecutive year.
November 18, 2024
Net Plus News Image Annual Meeting
Awards
NetPlus Alliance Announces Annual Award Winners at 2024 Annual Meeting
More than 750 attended the buying group's event in San Antonio.
November 14, 2024
Pxl 20240731 162643435
Awards
Airgas Receives Military Friendly 2025 Gold Recognition
The company was recognized for the third consecutive year.
November 13, 2024
Ac4 I5562
Awards
RivetMRO Earns AD's First-Ever Service Provider Award
The award marked the first time that the buying group recognized a service provider at its annual meeting.
November 12, 2024
Commemorative Coin
Awards
Sonepar Earns 'Military Friendly' Awards, 'Best for Vets' Ranking
The Military Friendly awards recognized Sonepar in five categories.
November 11, 2024
2024 Service Awards
Awards
Wright Announces Service and Achievement Award Recipients
The service awards included recognitions of 40 and 55 years.
November 11, 2024
Img 3834
Awards
Former PTDA Foundation President Receives Trade Group's Warren Pike Award
Brian Short retired from Pfannenberg USA after more than 40 years in the industry.
November 7, 2024
Img 3793
Awards
PTDA Foundation Announces Advancing Leaders, Woman of the Year Award Winners
The recipients were honored at the recent PTDA 2024 Industry Summit.
November 1, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 17 At 2 40 56 Pm 6647b2ea9fc41
Awards
RBC Bearings Named to Fastest-Growing Companies List
RBC officials said the company's annual revenue has grown by more than 700% in the past two decades.
October 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 23 At 2 09 57 Pm
Awards
Kimball Midwest Earns LearningElite Recognition
The distributor received the award for the fourth year in a row.
October 23, 2024
04 17 24 Dc1 Groundbreaking 001
Awards
First Supply Launches New Employee Value Proposition
The company also highlighted a series of recent industry recognitions.
October 17, 2024
Unnamed
Awards
Wesco Scholarship Program Announces First ELECTRI Apprentices
The company's new cleanroom reel was also named a 2024 NECA "Showstopper."
September 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 26 At 3 49 23 Pm
Awards
Evergreen Supply Network Names Members, Suppliers of the Year
The group awarded 10 winners at its recent conference in San Antonio.
September 26, 2024