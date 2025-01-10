Stellar Industrial Supply Names Kimberly-Clark Professional its 2024 'Supplier of the Year'

Stellar's Documented Cost Savings program saved customers more than $27 million during the year.

Stellar Industrial Supply
Jan 10, 2025
Stellar Industrial Supply headquarters, Tacoma, Wash.
Stellar Industrial Supply headquarters, Tacoma, Wash.
Stellar Industrial Supply

TACOMA, Wash. — Stellar Industrial Supply has named Kimberly-Clark Professional as its "Supplier of the Year" award winner for 2024.

The SOY award is based on participation in the Stellar Industrial Supply Documented Cost Savings program, which overall saved customers more than $27 million in 2024 — an almost 16% increase compared to 2023. To qualify, supply partners must generate at least 15% savings for customers based on DCS guidelines.

The company also announced national personal safety manufacturer Radians as a new STARS Supplier partner.

The Stellar DCS program aims to foster “Ideal Customer-Supplier Partnerships.” Working on behalf of both parties, Stellar Industrial Supply deploys the most efficient, cost-effective products that optimize plant operations and help run them smartly and safely. Since its inception in 2010, the DCS program has generated over $218 million in cost savings, all of which are customer-verified. 

“Kimberly-Clark Professional is an invaluable member of the Stellar Industrial Supply partner community, who delivers on the Stellar Way to consistently deliver integrity, exemplary experiences, enhanced value and cost savings for our customers,” said Stellar Industrial Supply President and CEO John S. Wiborg.



Latest in Awards
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 8, 2025
Featured Contractor Center 67633427d1acf
ABC Supply Co. Receives NAW's 'Distributors Deliver' Award
January 8, 2025
Screenshot 2024 12 11 At 12 05 40 Pm
Kennametal Among Newsweek's 'Most Responsible Companies'
December 11, 2024
Nam Supporting Image (920 X 537 Px)
Eckart Supply Named AD Electrical's U.S. Member of the Year
December 4, 2024
Related Stories
Featured Contractor Center 67633427d1acf
Awards
ABC Supply Co. Receives NAW's 'Distributors Deliver' Award
Screenshot 2024 12 11 At 12 05 40 Pm
Awards
Kennametal Among Newsweek's 'Most Responsible Companies'
Nam Supporting Image (920 X 537 Px)
Awards
Eckart Supply Named AD Electrical's U.S. Member of the Year
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Awards
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
January 8, 2025
Screenshot 2024 12 11 At 12 05 40 Pm
Awards
Kennametal Among Newsweek's 'Most Responsible Companies'
The company was recognized for the fourth consecutive year.
December 11, 2024
Nam Supporting Image (920 X 537 Px)
Awards
Eckart Supply Named AD Electrical's U.S. Member of the Year
O’Neil Electric and Alianza Electrica were recognized in Canada and Mexico, respectively.
December 4, 2024
Ad 2024
Awards
Indiana Distributors Named AD's ‘Members of the Year’
P&I Supply and Industrial Supply Co. were honored at a recent AD conference.
November 26, 2024
Machining
Awards
Sandvik Coromant’s Stephanie Chrystal Wins ANCA Female Machinist Award for Pioneering Excellence in Tool Grinding
The award celebrates female machinists’ achievements in the tool and cutter grinding industry.
November 22, 2024
2182 W&b 2024 Hr 183
Awards
Industrial Supply Co. CEO Receives Salt Lake Chamber's Pathfinder Award
The honor recognizes leaders who promote the development of women in business.
November 22, 2024
2019 Cr Corporate Outside 0101 663e8cfc3ca9a
Awards
Van Meter Named Rockwell Automation 'Distributor of the Year'
The company received the Bradley Cup during Rockwell's recent automation fair.
November 21, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 2 33 01 Pm
Awards
PTDA Foundation Announces Inaugural Scholarship Recipients
The employee scholarship provides $2,500 for continuing education.
November 19, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 18 At 1 39 56 Pm
Awards
Magid Again Named Among Top Chicagoland Workplaces
The company was recognized for the fourth consecutive year.
November 18, 2024
Net Plus News Image Annual Meeting
Awards
NetPlus Alliance Announces Annual Award Winners at 2024 Annual Meeting
More than 750 attended the buying group's event in San Antonio.
November 14, 2024
Pxl 20240731 162643435
Awards
Airgas Receives Military Friendly 2025 Gold Recognition
The company was recognized for the third consecutive year.
November 13, 2024
Ac4 I5562
Awards
RivetMRO Earns AD's First-Ever Service Provider Award
The award marked the first time that the buying group recognized a service provider at its annual meeting.
November 12, 2024
Commemorative Coin
Awards
Sonepar Earns 'Military Friendly' Awards, 'Best for Vets' Ranking
The Military Friendly awards recognized Sonepar in five categories.
November 11, 2024
2024 Service Awards
Awards
Wright Announces Service and Achievement Award Recipients
The service awards included recognitions of 40 and 55 years.
November 11, 2024
Img 3834
Awards
Former PTDA Foundation President Receives Trade Group's Warren Pike Award
Brian Short retired from Pfannenberg USA after more than 40 years in the industry.
November 7, 2024