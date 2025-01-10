Stellar Industrial Supply Names Kimberly-Clark Professional its 2024 'Supplier of the Year'

TACOMA, Wash. — Stellar Industrial Supply has named Kimberly-Clark Professional as its "Supplier of the Year" award winner for 2024.

The SOY award is based on participation in the Stellar Industrial Supply Documented Cost Savings program, which overall saved customers more than $27 million in 2024 — an almost 16% increase compared to 2023. To qualify, supply partners must generate at least 15% savings for customers based on DCS guidelines.

The company also announced national personal safety manufacturer Radians as a new STARS Supplier partner.

The Stellar DCS program aims to foster “Ideal Customer-Supplier Partnerships.” Working on behalf of both parties, Stellar Industrial Supply deploys the most efficient, cost-effective products that optimize plant operations and help run them smartly and safely. Since its inception in 2010, the DCS program has generated over $218 million in cost savings, all of which are customer-verified.

“Kimberly-Clark Professional is an invaluable member of the Stellar Industrial Supply partner community, who delivers on the Stellar Way to consistently deliver integrity, exemplary experiences, enhanced value and cost savings for our customers,” said Stellar Industrial Supply President and CEO John S. Wiborg.







