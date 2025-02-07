3M, AMSOIL Win BlackHawk Industrial Supplier Awards

BlackHawk Industrial recognized 3M and AMSOIL during its second annual BlackHawk Supplier Performance Awards ceremony, held during Blackhawk's 2025 Sales Summit in Oklahoma City.

3M received the Supplier Summit Award, while AMSOIL was honored with the Supplier Excellence Award.

“These awards are a testament to the power of true partnership. 3M and AMSOIL have demonstrated exceptional supply chain performance, field support and sales collaboration that align with BlackHawk’s mission to deliver superior value to our customers," BlackHawk Vice President of Category Management Jim Biel said in a statement Wednesday. "Their contributions have been instrumental in driving our sales growth, and we are excited to continue building this momentum.”

BlackHawk officials said that supplier award nominees are evaluated based on field and marketing support, account management, price change communication and "a true partnership approach." They must also support long-term growth initiatives and drive supply chain cost reductions.

“This award reflects our strong field presence, training, and collaboration, which helps us win business and grows profitable sales," said Dan Franus, regional distribution leader at 3M. "This achievement would not have been possible without the 3M team, BlackHawk account managers, the product category team, and field sellers working together to develop strong relationships."