Kimball Midwest Recognized for Workplace Training Programs

Kimball Midwest said Tuesday that it was recognized among the winners of Training magazine’s APEX Awards during an event in Orlando earlier in the month.

The Ohio distributor — no. 29 on ID’s 2024 Big 50 — was one of 95 award winners recognized for their worker training and development initiatives.

“Kimball Midwest continues to focus on the growth of our people and performance,” Kate Callison, the company’s director of sales development, said in a statement. “We live this value by expanding our leadership development, career path focus and commitment to continuous learning.”