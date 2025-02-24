Schaedler Yesco Wins 'Top Workplaces' Award

Pennsylvania electrical distributor Schaedler Yesco was recognized as one of the "Top Workplaces" in the Lehigh Valley, company officials announced Monday.

The company was recognized at a celebration held by Allentown's The Morning Call last week following the results of a confidential employee survey conducted by Energage.

The company entered the eastern Pennsylvania market with its acquisition of Queen City Electric in 2015, and has since moved to a newer, larger facility in Allentown.

“We are focused on making sure that our team members work hard and go home happy,” Emily Schaffer, the company's human resources director, said in a statement. “Happy employees make for happy customers.”