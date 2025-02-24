Schaedler Yesco Wins 'Top Workplaces' Award

The company was recognized for its operations in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley.

Industrial Distribution staff
Feb 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 24 At 1 53 57 Pm
Schaedler Yesco

Pennsylvania electrical distributor Schaedler Yesco was recognized as one of the "Top Workplaces" in the Lehigh Valley, company officials announced Monday.

The company was recognized at a celebration held by Allentown's The Morning Call last week following the results of a confidential employee survey conducted by Energage.

The company entered the eastern Pennsylvania market with its acquisition of Queen City Electric in 2015, and has since moved to a newer, larger facility in Allentown.

“We are focused on making sure that our team members work hard and go home happy,” Emily Schaffer, the company's human resources director, said in a statement. “Happy employees make for happy customers.”

Latest in Awards
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
February 19, 2025
Banner Distributor Of The Year 2024
H.H. Barnum Named Banner Engineering's 'Distributor of the Year'
February 10, 2025
I Stock 812590884
3M, AMSOIL Win BlackHawk Industrial Supplier Awards
February 7, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 13 At 2 51 13 Pm
Optimas China Receives Caterpillar 'Supplier Excellence' Award
January 13, 2025
Related Stories
Banner Distributor Of The Year 2024
Awards
H.H. Barnum Named Banner Engineering's 'Distributor of the Year'
I Stock 812590884
Awards
3M, AMSOIL Win BlackHawk Industrial Supplier Awards
Screenshot 2025 01 13 At 2 51 13 Pm
Awards
Optimas China Receives Caterpillar 'Supplier Excellence' Award
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Awards
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
February 19, 2025
I Stock 812590884
Awards
3M, AMSOIL Win BlackHawk Industrial Supplier Awards
The companies were recognized at BlackHawk's 2025 Sales Summit.
February 7, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 13 At 2 51 13 Pm
Awards
Optimas China Receives Caterpillar 'Supplier Excellence' Award
The recognition follows a successful recertification process.
January 13, 2025
Stellar Industrial Supply headquarters, Tacoma, Wash.
Awards
Stellar Industrial Names Kimberly-Clark Professional its 'Supplier of the Year'
Stellar's Documented Cost Savings program saved customers more than $27 million during the year.
January 10, 2025
Featured Contractor Center 67633427d1acf
Awards
ABC Supply Co. Receives NAW's 'Distributors Deliver' Award
ABC will be formally recognized later this month at the group's executive summit.
January 8, 2025
Screenshot 2024 12 11 At 12 05 40 Pm
Awards
Kennametal Among Newsweek's 'Most Responsible Companies'
The company was recognized for the fourth consecutive year.
December 11, 2024
Nam Supporting Image (920 X 537 Px)
Awards
Eckart Supply Named AD Electrical's U.S. Member of the Year
O’Neil Electric and Alianza Electrica were recognized in Canada and Mexico, respectively.
December 4, 2024
Ad 2024
Awards
Indiana Distributors Named AD's ‘Members of the Year’
P&I Supply and Industrial Supply Co. were honored at a recent AD conference.
November 26, 2024
Machining
Awards
Sandvik Coromant’s Stephanie Chrystal Wins ANCA Female Machinist Award for Pioneering Excellence in Tool Grinding
The award celebrates female machinists’ achievements in the tool and cutter grinding industry.
November 22, 2024
2182 W&b 2024 Hr 183
Awards
Industrial Supply Co. CEO Receives Salt Lake Chamber's Pathfinder Award
The honor recognizes leaders who promote the development of women in business.
November 22, 2024
2019 Cr Corporate Outside 0101 663e8cfc3ca9a
Awards
Van Meter Named Rockwell Automation 'Distributor of the Year'
The company received the Bradley Cup during Rockwell's recent automation fair.
November 21, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 2 33 01 Pm
Awards
PTDA Foundation Announces Inaugural Scholarship Recipients
The employee scholarship provides $2,500 for continuing education.
November 19, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 18 At 1 39 56 Pm
Awards
Magid Again Named Among Top Chicagoland Workplaces
The company was recognized for the fourth consecutive year.
November 18, 2024
Net Plus News Image Annual Meeting
Awards
NetPlus Alliance Announces Annual Award Winners at 2024 Annual Meeting
More than 750 attended the buying group's event in San Antonio.
November 14, 2024
Pxl 20240731 162643435
Awards
Airgas Receives Military Friendly 2025 Gold Recognition
The company was recognized for the third consecutive year.
November 13, 2024