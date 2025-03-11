Grainger Named One of 2025’s ‘Most Ethical Companies’

The MRO giant applied for — and received — the award for the first time.

Industrial Distribution staff
Mar 11, 2025
I Stock 1291268367
iStock.com/jetcityimage

Grainger announced Tuesday that it was recognized by corporate ethics firm Ethisphere as one of the “World’s Most Ethical Companies” in 2025.

The Illinois-based MRO giant was awarded in its first year applying to the initiative, Grainger officials added.

"Doing the right thing not only informs how we do business, but also how we treat one another," Grainger Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Nancy Berardinelli-Krantz said in a statement. "Operating with integrity has been core to who we are for almost a century and is essential to our long-term success."

The “World’s Most Ethical Companies” list featured 136 organizations across 19 countries this year. Other recipients included Lincoln Electric, Schneider Electric, Timken, Southwire and Rockwell Automation.

