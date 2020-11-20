Kimball Midwest Exec. Earns Rising Star Award

The MRO products distributor's Meaghan McCurdy was honored in by a regional family business awards program.

Nov 20th, 2020
Kimball Midwest
Kimball Midwesta

COLUMBUS, OH — Kimball Midwest Director of Culture, Diversity and Inclusion (CDI) Meaghan McCurdy received the Rising Star award Nov. 18 during the Conway Center for Family Business’ Virtual Family Business Awards program.

The award recognizes next-generation leaders who are making an impact in their business and the Central Ohio business community. 

McCurdy was instrumental in developing and creating Kimball Midwest’s CDI Department in January. The department focuses on solidifying the company’s existing culture, including its vision of remaining family owned and operated. 

Meaghan Mc CurdyKimball Midwest

In addition to developing frameworks around the company’s core values and behaviors, she has facilitated the creation of a CDI Associate Resource Group, implemented training around unconscious bias and the benefits of diversity and inclusion in the workplace and ensured CDI initiatives are embedded in annual plans across the entire organization. 

“This accomplishment is a testament to our continuous improvement mindset and our leaders’ commitment to taking steps both large and small toward being better tomorrow than we are today,”  

Kimball Midwest CEO Pat McCurdy said. “Our Culture, Diversity and Inclusion Department has achieved so much in less than a year, and we look forward to see the progress Meaghan and her team will achieve in 2021 and beyond.” 

The Family Business Awards program was established in 1999 to recognize excellence in family business in categories such as Community Engagement, Milestone Achievement, Re-Invention and Succession Planning. 

“Family businesses are the backbone of the American economy and are vital to the Central Ohio economy and community,” said Jill Hofmans, executive director of the Conway Center for Family Business. “Meaghan is certainly deserving of this award with her dedication to maintaining the incredible culture at Kimball Midwest in part by implementing best practices around remaining family-owned and operated.” 

Kimball Midwest is a family-owned, national distributor of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products that has been providing superior products and superior service since 1923. The company services sales representatives and end-use customers from its corporate office and distribution center in Columbus, Ohio, and distribution centers strategically located in Dallas, Texas; Reno, Nevada; and Savannah, Georgia.

Kimball Midwest was No. 35 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List.

