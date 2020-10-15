Kimball Midwest Opens New Dallas Area DC

MRO products distributor Kimball Midwest announced the opening of a new, larger Dallas area distribution center on Thursday, coming after more than a year of preparation and relocation from the company's previous facility there.

Kimball Midwest — No. 35 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List — said the new 125,000-square-foot DC that will serve nine states is located at 1501 E. Bardin Road in Arlington, TX, about 10 miles from the company's former location in Grand Prairie. Kimball shipped its first order from the new facility on Oct. 13.

Kimball first opened its Dallas area DC in 1994, and it was the company's first DC outside of its Columbus, OH headquarters. The Dallas facility moved to a larger location in 2001 and then expanded in 2008.

“We’re excited to realize the completion of this beautiful distribution center in Arlington to support our growth, our customers and the best sales team in the industry,” chief operating officer Dave McCurdy said. “One of our core values is to always be green and growing, and this opening is just the latest example of that.”

The larger DC is accompanied by facilities in Reno, NV and Savannah, GA.