Würth Industry North America, Sika Ink Chemical Products Distribution Deal

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Würth Industry of North America (WINA), an industrial distributor of supply chain solutions for fasteners, MRO and safety equipment, announced Monday that it has signed a national agreement with Sika Corporation, a supplier of specialty chemical products and industrial materials serving construction and WINAindustrial markets including transportation, marine and automotive. The agreement will better serve the needs of Würth Industry’s customers in the commercial transportation and marine market, as well as the general manufacturing market.

The agreement to distribute Sika’s sealing, bonding, damping, reinforcing and protecting solutions complements Würth Industry’s strength of providing an expansive product mix as part of their industrial supply chain solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Based in Lyndhurst, NJ, Sika’s product lines include roofing, concrete admixtures, specialty mortars, epoxies, structural strengthening systems, industrial flooring, sealants, adhesives, specialty acoustic and reinforcing materials.

“Würth Industry has a 75-year history of partnering with the top industrial suppliers and we are pleased to sign a national distributions agreement with Sika Corporation, a leader in industrial materials," said Dan Hill, WINA chief executive. "This partnership represents an important strategic opportunity to offer unique adhesives and other chemical products for manufacturers across North America."

Based in Ramsey, NJ, WINA is No. 13 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List.

“Partnering with Würth Industry increases our geographic reach to better service our customers, said Mark Daniels, WINA vice president of transportation and A&M. “Expanding the offering across Würth Industry’s 110 locations throughout the US allows us to provide a larger product selection to the marine, transportation, and the general manufacturing industry.”

WINA is a $1 billion division of the Würth Group, the world’s largest fastener distribution company. WINA is a strategically-aligned collective of companies: Würth Adams, Würth Des Moines Bolt, Würth House of Threads, Würth Industry Canada, Würth Industry de Mexico, Würth Revcar, Würth Service Supply, Würth Snider, Würth Timberline, Marine Fasteners, Northern Safety & Industrial, Würth. Van Horn, and Weinstock Bros., consisting of more than 110 locations across North America. Through the pairing of more than 420,000 parts with a myriad of services, WINA provides custom solutions for almost every industry. Würth products and services include engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners and MRO/industrial supplies.