Manufacturers Rep Lawless Group Acquires Rolston Hogstrom

Chicago-based Rolston Hogstrom has 45+ years of experience in representing manufacturers' brands of products in the US Midwest.

Oct 22nd, 2021
DALLAS, TX — The Lawless Group (LG) announced Oct. 22 that it has acquired an interest in Rolston Hogstrom Inc. (RH), headquartered in Chicago, IL. Founded in 1972, Rolston Hogstrom has over 45 years of experience in representing manufacturers brands of products in the Midwest United States. 

Chris Hogstrom and Jack Daniels of Rolston Hogstrom Inc., and Richard Lawless of The Lawless Group have joined forces in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, the UP of Michigan,  Iowa, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska. 

As part of the transaction and overall value creation, LG and RH have agreed to establish a long-term partnership. RH will now be a LG Partner continuing regular operations. Rolston Hogstrom Inc. – A Lawless Partner, Chris Hogstrom will remain President of the Midwest and Richard Lawless will be acting CEO. 

Chris and Richard stated, “We are excited about the new relationship and the combined efforts to serve more. The partnership will give a reach of 26 states across the Midwest  and Southwest.” 

This acquisition comes as a continuation of growth strategies for both companies. Joining forces will preserve and build upon two great long-standing companies. The cultural fit aligned with the core principle that both companies were established upon, building relationships, makes this a golden partnership. 

The partnership will also assure access to greater capabilities for accelerated growth.  This move is vital to our employees, customer service and customers’ futures. “Now more than ever you can count on Rolston Hogstrom Inc., – A Lawless Partner team dedicated to helping others succeed.” commented Richard Lawless. 


More than a vendor, The Lawless Group is a partner, both to the manufacturers they support and the distributors they serve. A solutions-based company founded in building relationships first – and results that follow. They help customers penetrate the market through innovation, engagement and creating connected strategies that move people to action for profitable growth. https://lawlessgroup.com/

