Manufacturers Rep Lawless Group Expands Leadership Team

DALLAS, TX — The Lawless Group, manufacturers representation agency, announced the addition of leadership positions and progress on growing the agency to accelerate growth in the Eastern United States. This will be a phased approach allowing the Lawless Group coverage of existing central with expansion of east and south territories.

"The added firepower to our leadership team with these new hires will help us continue to scale our infrastructure and solutions to meet the growing demand," said Richard Lawless, CEO. "Each one of these new executives brings a breadth and depth of experience that will help energize our entire organization.”

The expansion of the leadership team demonstrates Lawless Group’s deep commitment to serve as a leader in training, warehousing, and end-user engagement. Staying ahead, prepared for the speed of today’s business, the phased approach begins in the southeast. Immediate coverage started on September 1, 2021 in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. Leading the charge is a new partnership with Justin Vailes as President of Lawless Group East. Vailes and the Lawless Group relationship has been solid for many years from his previous role as Regional Vice President at WernerCO.

“My mission has always been to best serve the customer. I could not be more excited to partner with Justin. His integrity and drive remind me of when I started the Lawless Group in 1974. We share the same number one principle; to serve the customer. Equally, it has been my long-term goal to provide as many opportunities as possible for people.” said Lawless.

The East expansion will focus on streamlined account management for customers with solutions tailored to industry challenges. These solutions cover the industry spectrum from corporate to the jobsite; training/end-user engagement/logistics/warehouse programs

Mark Schindler remains President and Partner of Lawless Sales Group for the central territory. “Justin values relationships and will no doubt scale the Lawless Group brand to its next chapter. I look forward to working in tandem with the East team.” stated Schindler.





Under the leadership of Justin Vailes, the Lawless Group has assembled a seasoned team of industry veterans to drive innovation and fuel the company’s growth trajectory. Combining this group of leaders uniquely positions the Lawless Group to serve as a trusted strategic partner by leveraging their comprehensive suite of solutions propelled by a purpose-built platform and extensive industry expertise. They will continue to focus and expand efforts to capitalize on momentum, technology and logistics streamlining product accessibility.

Justin Vailes , President and Partner - East, brings nearly two decades of sales leadership having started his career on the manufacturing side of the business. Most recently, he worked as the Regional Vice President at WernerCo. Justin will be catalyst for business growth and innovation – leading with a strong vision for change and embodying the idea that "anything is possible." With over 25 years of spearheading relationships and strategic partnerships , Justin is a driving leader who believes that at the end of the day, it's all about people, relationships, and doing great work. "It's rare to get the opportunity to become a partner with a true visionary, like Richard Lawless. I’m beyond grateful. Together we are going to enable solutions that improve and meet the demands of the industry," stated Vailes.

Dave Hall , Regional VP of Sales - East, a leader of strategic initiatives designed to drive strong top and bottom-line results. Dave is responsible for managing sales that exceeds expectations and moves more product. He brings over 25 years of experience leading sales efforts and business development functions for construction, manufacturing, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, automotive, and MRO channels in North America and in regional geographies. Dave has built and led high-performing teams with a results-driven with a track record. Dave has been awarded and recognized for his work previously with Apex Tool Group, Newell Rubbermaid and Irwin Tools.

Jeff Bazemore , Sales Manager – East, brings over 20 years of channel management, technical and product knowledge with sales training leadership. Jeff’s strategic mindset and dedication to collaboration helps customers go from business objectives to market-ready solutions. Jeff has been recognized as one of the “5 Stars in Hardware” and awarded by Johnson & Johnson for Leadership. He previously held leadership positions with Johnson & Johnson, Apex Tool Group and Newell Rubbermaid/Irwin Industrial Tool Group.





More than a vendor, The Lawless Group is a partner, both to the manufacturers they support and the distributors they serve. A solutions-based company founded in building relationships first – and results that follow. They help customers penetrate the market through innovation, engagement and creating connected strategies that move people to action for profitable growth. https://lawlessgroup.com/