Dynabrade Acquires Machined Components Supplier Manth Mfg.

Manth has been a Dynabrade legacy business partner for over 45 years.

Sep 21st, 2021
Dynabrade
CLARENCE, NY — Dynabrade, Inc. recently completed the acquisition of one of its strategic suppliers, Manth Mfg. Inc., located in Tonawanda, NY.  Manth Mfg. will continue to operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dynabrade.

“This is an excellent opportunity for Dynabrade to expand the scope of our vertical integration strategy,” says Dynabrade President, Michael Buffamonti.  “Manth has been a legacy business partner of ours for over 45 years and we are excited to enhance our operational and financial flexibility that will allow us to continue to grow as a company.  This acquisition will strategically position us to build out the manufacturing team and further scale our production.”

Manth Manufacturing started as a Tool and Die shop in 1962 and has evolved into a high-tech production machine shop with over 40 CNC turning, milling, and grinding machines, providing high precision machined components and value-added services.  The company deploys the latest machining technologies to produce the highest quality precision machined components.

Since 1969, Dynabrade has earned a reputation for quality and excellence in the innovative design and manufacture of unique portable pneumatic abrasive power tools, related accessories, and clean air solutions. Dynabrade products are sold in over 90 countries through a worldwide network of professional distributors.

