Emerson Acquires Danish Automation Supplier to Wind Energy Market

ST. LOUIS — Emerson announced Dec. 16 that it has acquired Mita-Teknik in an all-cash transaction. Founded in 1969, Mita-Teknik is a leader in the control automation business for wind power generation, equipping wind turbines and wind farms with technologies for optimal performance and unsurpassed reliability. This acquisition is highly complementary to Emerson’s existing control system portfolio and supports the company’s ability to help customers in their quest to digitally transform operations and meet sustainability goals.

Mita-Teknik’s proprietary controls manage wind turbine operation to maximize energy production, while their control software optimizes wind farm output to provide the lowest-cost source of energy. In addition to Mita-Teknik’s full portfolio of OEM technologies, they serve the fast-growing aftermarket segment by offering cost-competitive retrofit solutions that extend turbine operational life and increase annual energy production.

Mita-Teknik has a meaningful presence in the growing wind energy industry, with expertise in control design of over 400 wind turbine models and an installed base of more than 60,000 systems worldwide. The acquisition expands Emerson’s renewable power generation automation solutions to the wind power market and enhances its ability to provide more value to global power customers.

“Digitalization is critical for the renewable industry sector as power generators increasingly seek improved visibility and maintainability of their systems,” said Mark Bulanda, executive president of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “Our world-class power generation capabilities, now amplified by Mita-Teknik’s renewable expertise and technologies, will help power customers accelerate their digital transformation journey to smarter, more sustainable operations.”

“Mita-Teknik advances Emerson’s environmental sustainability framework – furthering our greening by initiatives – by supporting our customers’ transitions toward lower carbon using Emerson’s advanced products, expertise and solutions,” said Mike Train, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer for Emerson.

“We are proud to be joining Emerson, a company with global reach and proven track record of success in delivering sustainable solutions,” said Jesper Andersen, chairman of the Board of Mita-Teknik. “We are excited to pair our wind energy market presence with Emerson’s reputation and reach to expand our ability to serve customers in the global, emerging retrofit market.”

Mita-Teknik is headquartered in Rødkærsbro, Denmark.