TriMas Acquires Components Supplier Omega Plastics

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI — TriMas announced Dec. 20 that it has closed the acquisition of Omega Plastics (Clinton Township, MI), a manufacturer of custom components and tooling for medical, as well as industrial applications, adding to TriMas’ Packaging group.

Omega leverages its core injection molding capabilities, ISO Class 8 cleanroom and advanced in-house tool-making capabilities, to provide its customers a faster product development cycle, from prototype development, testing and validation, to short and medium-run production and assembly. Omega’s medical components are currently used in drug delivery, including consumable intravenous applications, as well as diagnostic testing and orthopedic applications.

As of Sept. 30, 2021, TriMas’ Packaging group’s last 12 months sales were approximately $534 million, representing approximately 64% of TriMas’ total sales. TriMas plans to expand Omega’s production capacity, as required in order to benefit its customers’ longer-term needs, while also leveraging Omega’s advanced tool making capabilities to add to TriMas Packaging’s speed-to-market advantage on innovation and new product designs. Omega is expected to generate approximately $18 million in revenue in fiscal year 2021.

“We welcome Omega to TriMas’ family of businesses and look forward to working with the Omega leadership team to unleash future growth opportunities,” said Thomas Amato, TriMas President & CEO. “I’d like to thank all the teams from Omega, TriMas and our respective advisors that supported the work to complete this transaction.”

The addition of Omega further expands TriMas Packaging’s Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical product offering into supporting medical device contract development manufacturing customers.

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers primarily in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets, with approximately 3,400 dedicated employees in 12 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.