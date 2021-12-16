Ohio Transmission Co. Adds AAP Automation as Acquisition Train Continues

It's the third deal OTC has announced in three days and expands its workforce to over 1,500 employees.

Dec 16th, 2021
Ohio Transmission Corporation
COLUMBUS, OH — Ohio Transmission Corporation (OTC), an industrial equipment service provider and distributor headquartered in Columbus, OH, announced Dec. 16 the acquisition of AAP Automation, a provider of machine automation and control solutions throughout the North and South West. AAP Automation will operate under OTC's Industrial Products Group Segment. 

OTC was No. 22 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List.

Aap Newlogo SmallerHeadquartered in Englewood, CO (in the greater Denver area), AAP Automation has three sales offices and two field service locations throughout Arizona, Colorado, and Utah and has 55 employees. AAP's footprint also reaches into Idaho, Wyoming and New Mexico. 

“Over its 40-year history, AAP Automation has grown to the leading full-line Motion Control and Automation  Distributor in the Mountain West,” said Glenn Ritzi, President – Industrial Products Group for OTC. “This acquisition is an important part of expanding our geographical footprint and capabilities. We are excited to have  AAP Automation as part of our family of OTC companies." 

RELATED: Ohio Transmission Corp. Acquires TP Pump; 2nd Deal Announced in 2 Days (published Dec. 15)

RELATED: Ohio Transmission Corp. Acquires Critical Rental Solutions; 4th Addition in 2 Years (published Dec. 15)

"OTC will bring resources to AAP Automation, allowing us to realize our wish of increasing the level of commitment to customers," Wes Brown, President of AAP, stated. "It will also allow us to bring new opportunities and career  paths to our associates that a company like AAP Automation simply couldn't do." 

"We are excited to take AAP Automation to the next level. OTC will bring the acumen, resources, and energy that will be needed to propel us forward in a market which continues to be more competitive. Ultimately it is about bringing a better level of service and expertise to our customers," Wes continued. 

With this acquisition, Ohio Transmission Corporation now has 61 locations throughout the United States, along with 38 service shops. The addition of AAP Automation associates expands Ohio Transmission Corporation’s workforce to over 1,500 employees. 

Ohio TransmissionEstablished in 1963, Ohio Transmission Corporation (OTC) is one of the largest industrial distributors and service providers in the United States. OTC provides expert solutions for industrial motion control, factory automation, fluid power, pumping systems, spray finishing, power transmission and compressed air systems. OTC operates a broad geographical footprint and delivers value to customers through its primary operating brands and divisions including OTP Industrial Solutions, Air Technologies, Advanced Industrial Products, Buckeye Pumps, C&C  Industrial Sales, Compressed Air Systems, Contrast Equipment, Critical Rental Solutions, Crimson Electric, Filter and  Coating Technology, Furey Filter and Pump, IDG Compressor, Industrial Process Equipment Group, JCI Industries, Keller Electrical, Laron, Midway Industrial Supply, Ohlheiser, PK Controls, Pumps, Parts & Service (PP&S), PumpTek, PSI  Engineering, Tape Industrial Sales, TP Pump, and Tri-Power MPT. 

The OTC business is focused into four key segments: Pump Motor Technologies, Air Supply Group, Filtration,  Dispensing & Finishing, and Industrial Product Group. 

A locally-owned company since 1982, AAP Automation is a full-service distributor of machine automation & control solutions, offering complete in-house design and fabrication services. Over the years. This growing company has continuously invested in talented personnel and new technology to deliver cutting-edge, competitive services. In doing so, they have developed a reputation of being unrivaled in their region of business for technical aptitude and ability to implement new technologies for customers. 

AAP's factory-trained sales and engineering staff provide expert guidance, support, and training day in and day out.  Additionally, AAP maintains large in-stock inventory for same-day shipping on thousands of components, with a  convenient online shopping option. 

Ohio Transmissionaasdf jpg
