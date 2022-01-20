Following Acquisition Spree, Ohio Transmission Corp. Rebrands as OTC Industrial Technologies

COLUMBUS, OH — Ohio Transmission Corporation, now known as OTC Industrial Technologies, has completed a new rebranding initiative to kick-off 2022.

In addition to an updated name, OTC Industrial Technologies’ new logo boasts a fresh and modern design. Coupled with the rebrand, the OTC business has focused into four key segments: Pump Motor Technologies, Air Supply Group, Finishing, Dispensing & Filtration, and Industrial Product Group.

OTC was No. 22 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List.

“We are extremely excited about the future of our organization and felt that updating our branding was an important step in our growth. We will be Driving Efficiency Forward by offering exceptional strategic & technical solutions for our customers.” stated Bill Canady, OTC Industrial Technologies, CEO. “Our focus is on building strong partnerships and delighting our customers & suppliers, providing exceptional opportunities to our associates, and delivering a meaningful return for our investors.”

READ MORE: Ohio Transmission Co. Completes Year-End Deal Flurry by Acquiring Diversified Pump - published Dec. 17

“One of the most important considerations in this process was to make sure we honored our company’s past, but also refreshed our branding to reflect our future. The team has done a phenomenal job of capturing both those points in a modern visual representation.” stated Heather Richard, VP Marketing Communications for OTC Industrial Technologies. Air Technologies and Direct Air™, both part of the Air Supply Group at the company also recently received refreshes to their branding & logos.

OTC Industrial Technologies is well-positioned for continued growth this year with locations in over 29 states. In December 2021 the company announced 4 new acquisitions, TP Pump, Critical Rental Solutions, AAP Automation, and Diversified Pump. Looking forward, OTC will continue to make investments in the organizations future with several exciting projects coming to fruition during 2022.

Established in 1963, OTC Industrial Technologies is one of the largest industrial distributors and service providers in the United States. OTC provides expert solutions for industrial motion control, factory automation, fluid power, pumping systems, spray finishing, power transmission, and compressed air systems. OTC operates a broad geographical footprint and delivers value to customers through its primary operating brands and divisions including OTP Industrial Solutions, AAP Automation, Air Technologies, Advanced Industrial Products, Buckeye Pumps, C&C Industrial Sales, Compressed Air Systems, Contrast Equipment, Crimson Electric, Critical Rental Solutions, Diversified Pump, Filter and Coating Technology, Furey Filter and Pump, IDG Compressor, Industrial Process Equipment Group, JCI Industries, Keller Electrical, Laron, Midway Industrial Supply, Ohlheiser, PK Controls, Pumps, Parts & Service (PP&S), PumpTek, PSI Engineering, Tape Industrial Sales, TP Pump, and Tri-Power MPT.(PP&S), PumpTek, PSI Engineering, Tape Industrial Sales, TP Pump, and Tri-Power MPT.