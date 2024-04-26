DSG Opens Western Wisconsin Location

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — DSG recently announced the opening of its new location in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

The official grand opening was celebrated on April 24 with special guests including David Minor, president and CEO, and Kaylynn Winegar of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, along with nearly 20 Chamber ambassadors; Bill Johnson, developer from Choice Commercial; Wisconsin state Sen. Jeff Smith; and representatives of DSG's executive and regional leadership team.

"As we step into Eau Claire, our newest location, we celebrate a significant milestone in our growth journey. Eau Claire is our 56th location across the Midwest, anchoring our presence in the heart of the Chippewa Valley. Our focus remains on delivering our expertise in electrical, plumbing, and HVAC solutions to this vibrant community," said Paul Kennedy, president and CEO. "DSG's strength lies in our employee owners — with their commitment, we look forward to a bright future in Eau Claire and beyond."