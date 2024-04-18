Packer Fastener Expands to Kansas City

Packer Fastener on Wednesday announced that the company recently opened a new branch that further expands its Midwestern footprint.

The Wisconsin-based threaded fastener and industrial supply distributor this month began operations in the Kansas City market at its facility in Olathe, Kansas. Matt Campbell, who formerly led Packer locations in Madison, Wisconsin, and Rockford, Illinois, will lead the new branch, along with Tanner Mellenberger and Hayden Coons.

The company, which recently relocated its Green Bay headquarters to nearby Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, operates eight total locations in its home state, along with the Rockford branch and a site in the Twin Cities. Packer Freight, its sister company, is also based in the Green Bay area.