OTC Industrial Technologies Opens Cleveland Hub

CLEVELAND — OTC Industrial Technologies is growing in northern Ohio.

OTC has opened a new location in Cleveland and is holding a grand opening for customers, vendors, local leaders and businesses from 3-5 p.m. on March 26 at 26400 Broadway Ave., Suite B, Bedford, Ohio. All are invited to visit the new location, which combines two of OTC’s industrial businesses — Air Supply and Industrial, Automation and Finishing — in a 23,000 square-foot office, warehouse, and service and repair center.

OTC Industrial Technologies is an industrial equipment service provider and distributor headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. OTC is a market leader in OEM distribution from top-tier manufacturers, providing custom-engineered and technical solutions. The new Cleveland branch focuses on industrial compressed air, automation, finishing, dispensing, and filtration products and services.

"We’ve provided air compressors, equipment services, and preventative maintenance for customers throughout the Midwest for more than 45 years. The longevity of our relationships says a lot about our technical expertise and superior customer service,” said Adam Gibbs, president of OTC’s Air Supply Group. “Our new service center is centrally located and stocks many common repair parts – combined with our onsite repair capabilities, we can respond quickly to customers.”

Along with industrial air compressor sales of up to 250 HP and service and rental options for quality, consistent compressed air, Air Supply offers the premier product in reliable compressed air: DIRECTAIR, an air utility service solution.

OTC’s Industrial, Automation and Finishing business focuses on providing efficient and cost-effective solutions for finishing, filtration and dispensing needs within the manufacturing production process.

"We have listened to the feedback of our customers in Ohio and are thrilled to announce that we have established local finishing and filter inventory and repair capabilities in Cleveland,” said Bob Wilson, president of OTC’s Industrial, Automation and Finishing Group. “Our new site will enable our dedicated team to collaborate more effectively with our vendor partners and serve these important customers with even more care and compassion."

Visit OTC Cleveland Grand Opening for more details.