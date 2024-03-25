OTC Industrial Technologies Opens Cleveland Hub

The new location combines OTC's Air Supply and Industrial, Automation and Finishing businesses.

OTC Industrial Technologies
Mar 25, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 25 At 2 52 45 Pm
OTC Industrial Technologies

CLEVELAND — OTC Industrial Technologies is growing in northern Ohio.

OTC has opened a new location in Cleveland and is holding a grand opening for customers, vendors, local leaders and businesses from 3-5 p.m. on March 26 at 26400 Broadway Ave., Suite B, Bedford, Ohio. All are invited to visit the new location, which combines two of OTC’s industrial businesses — Air Supply and Industrial, Automation and Finishing — in a 23,000 square-foot office, warehouse, and service and repair center.  

OTC Industrial Technologies is an industrial equipment service provider and distributor headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. OTC is a market leader in OEM distribution from top-tier manufacturers, providing custom-engineered and technical solutions. The new Cleveland branch focuses on industrial compressed air, automation, finishing, dispensing, and filtration products and services. 

"We’ve provided air compressors, equipment services, and preventative maintenance for customers throughout the Midwest for more than 45 years. The longevity of our relationships says a lot about our technical expertise and superior customer service,” said Adam Gibbs, president of OTC’s Air Supply Group. “Our new service center is centrally located and stocks many common repair parts – combined with our onsite repair capabilities, we can respond quickly to customers.” 

Along with industrial air compressor sales of up to 250 HP and service and rental options for quality, consistent compressed air, Air Supply offers the premier product in reliable compressed air: DIRECTAIR, an air utility service solution.

OTC’s Industrial, Automation and Finishing business focuses on providing efficient and cost-effective solutions for finishing, filtration and dispensing needs within the manufacturing production process. 

"We have listened to the feedback of our customers in Ohio and are thrilled to announce that we have established local finishing and filter inventory and repair capabilities in Cleveland,” said Bob Wilson, president of OTC’s Industrial, Automation and Finishing Group. “Our new site will enable our dedicated team to collaborate more effectively with our vendor partners and serve these important customers with even more care and compassion."  

Visit OTC Cleveland Grand Opening for more details.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 13, 2024
OmniCable San Francisco branch, Hayward, Calif.
OmniCable Launches New Communications Business
March 18, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 18 At 1 34 44 Pm
Schneider Electric to Invest $140M in U.S. Manufacturing
March 18, 2024
I Stock 1373031925
Home Depot to Open Four Distribution Hubs for 'Pro' Customers
March 14, 2024
Related Stories
OmniCable San Francisco branch, Hayward, Calif.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OmniCable Launches New Communications Business
Screen Shot 2024 03 18 At 1 34 44 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Schneider Electric to Invest $140M in U.S. Manufacturing
I Stock 1373031925
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Home Depot to Open Four Distribution Hubs for 'Pro' Customers
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 18 At 1 34 44 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Schneider Electric to Invest $140M in U.S. Manufacturing
The company plans to add a new plant in Tennessee.
March 18, 2024
I Stock 1373031925
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Home Depot to Open Four Distribution Hubs for 'Pro' Customers
The facilities are expected to open in the first half of the year.
March 14, 2024
Packer
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Packer Fastener Announces New Headquarters
The company said "unprecedented growth" necessitated the move.
March 12, 2024
ARG Industrial branch, Spokane, Wash.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ARG Industrial Adds Idaho Branch
The company's 13th location expands its footprint to a fourth state.
March 8, 2024
Las Vegas.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Bartlett Bearing Announces Nevada Location
The Las Vegas branch will be the distributor's seventh.
February 28, 2024
Rendering of 84 Lumber's Riverside location.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
84 Lumber Reaches Deal with West Coast Lumber
The purchase is part of the company's expansion plans in California.
February 28, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 28 At 2 33 53 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Airline Hydraulics Expands Phoenix Contact Distribution
The newly broadened reach now includes western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
February 28, 2024
Gm Wood 750x500
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Door Components Maker G-M Wood Expands in Michigan
The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $8.6 million and create 25 jobs.
February 23, 2024
F.W. Webb Company location, Presque Isle, Maine.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
F.W. Webb Opens New Maine Wholesale Location
The facility is more than four times larger than the company's previous building in the area.
February 19, 2024
Img 3088
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Crawford Opens New Texas Branches
The new locations are outside Dallas and Houston.
February 7, 2024
Grainger distribution center, Minooka, Ill.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Grainger to Add Distribution Hub Near Houston
The Hockley, Texas, facility will be one of the company's largest.
February 1, 2024
Independent Electric branch, Napa, Calif.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Independent Electric Rebranded Under Sonepar Subsidiaries
The company said the changes would create single supply chains in California and Arizona.
January 31, 2024
Indianapolis, Ind.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Macomb Group Adds Indianapolis Branch
The new location will complement existing sites near Cincinnati and Louisville.
January 30, 2024
Boston Header Image 1170x446
Company Expansion & Consolidation
F.W. Webb Relocates Boston Wholesale Hub, Showroom
The new complex in the city's Roxbury neighborhood represents "an important upgrade to the customer experience."
January 23, 2024