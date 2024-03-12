Packer Fastener Announces New Headquarters

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The world’s original largest hex nut has moved.

The iconic statue was once anchored at 728 Lombardi Avenue, home of Packer Fastener, the Green Bay-based threaded fastener and industrial supply distributor, and now sits outside the company’s new world headquarters at 500 Pilgrim Way in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.

Packer Fastener is packing its nuts and boxing its bolts to move its distribution center and storefront to a massive, 100,000-plus square-foot building, just 1.5 miles south of its current Lombardi Avenue location. The move is a result of the company’s unprecedented growth and the need for updated facilities and space that can better serve its customers.

The new location is in the former VerHalen Inc. property and houses Packer Fastener together with its sibling companies, Packer Freight and Albolt Manufacturing, all under the PFS Companies family brand.

“This move is big for us and for our customers,” said Terry Albrecht, founder and CEO of PFS Companies. “Outgrowing our Lombardi home is a reflection of our deep customer loyalty, and a move this big demonstrates our continued commitment to provide them with the best possible customer experience.”

The company finalizes its big move on March 15, when the Lombardi location will be closed for business, reopening March 18 at 6:30 a.m. to welcome contractors and the public.

In 2022, Packer Fastener made the Inc. 5000 list in recognition of its then three-year revenue growth of 206.2%. In 2023, sibling company Packer Freight also made the list, coming in at number 1,572 on the list and ranking as the 14th fastest-growing company in Wisconsin.