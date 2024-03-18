OmniCable Launches New Communications Business

WEST CHESTER, Pa. – Omni Cable LLC, an industry-leading redistributor selling wire, cable, fiber and other products exclusively to distributors, announced it has officially launched its communications business unit.

The company is redefining the supply chain and sourcing experience through its meticulously curated inventory and value-added services platform that spans 18 locations across North America.

OmniCable is focused on serving two primary markets: enterprise and broadband. Within these markets, the enterprise segment is focused on serving data centers, industrial automation and smart building distributors, while the broadband segment targets distributors who cater to companies building and operating fiber-based communications and internet networks.

"As a redistributor, our allegiance lies solely in working with distributors,” said David Bemoras, president of OmniCable’s communications business unit. “Our mission is to sell exclusively to electrical and communications distributors and be there in their greatest moment of need. We have partnered with world-class suppliers to stock essential products and offer value-added services and superior logistics solutions that seamlessly integrate with our partners' operations."

By leveraging OmniCable's platform and sizable inventory, suppliers optimize their operations, expedite revenue realization, and streamline their supply chains. Distributors benefit from decreased real estate and resource costs, not stocking slow-moving inventory, options to blind drop and same-day ship, and other value-added services, such as custom cutting and reduced minimum order quantities.