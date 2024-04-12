Dakota Fluid Power Expands into Iowa

The new branch will serve the Council Bluffs and Omaha areas.

Singer Industrial
Apr 12, 2024
Dakota Fluid Power corporate office, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Dakota Fluid Power corporate office, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Dakota Fluid Power Inc.

DALLAS — Dakota Fluid Power, a Singer Industrial company, announced Friday that it has opened a new storefront in Council Bluffs, Iowa, as of Feb. 1.

The location serves Council Bluffs, Omaha, Nebraska, and the surrounding areas to better meet the needs of its customers. With this addition, Dakota Fluid Power will increase Singer Industrial’s North America footprint to approximately 100-plus  locations with over 1,400 employees.  

The new branch is Dakota Fluid Power’s 13th location. Dakota Fluid Power plans to utilize this new storefront to better support and service their ever-expanding customer geography by continuing to provide innovative fluid power products, technical expertise, service and repair and a well-stocked inventory. 

Dakota Fluid Power General Manager Rick Lindemann said, “I'm thrilled to announce our entrance into the Council Bluffs, Iowa business community. Our dedication to ensuring customer success is unwavering, and we eagerly anticipate delivering our top-notch products and services to this area.” 

"The overwhelming feedback from customers visiting our new Council Bluffs store has been incredibly positive,” said Brian Zweibohmer, Council Bluffs branch manager. “We're thrilled to provide such essential services in the area, much needed and greatly appreciated. It's a significant time and money saver to have these conveniences closer to home."

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
April 3, 2024
Microsoft Teams Image
DSG Breaks Ground on Wisconsin Facility
April 10, 2024
Kurt Hydraulics New Warehouse
Kurt Hydraulics Adds Minnesota Warehouse
April 3, 2024
I Stock 1220678965
Birmingham Fastener Expands to Mexico
March 27, 2024
Related Stories
Microsoft Teams Image
Company Expansion & Consolidation
DSG Breaks Ground on Wisconsin Facility
Kurt Hydraulics New Warehouse
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kurt Hydraulics Adds Minnesota Warehouse
I Stock 1220678965
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Birmingham Fastener Expands to Mexico
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
April 3, 2024
Kurt Hydraulics New Warehouse
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kurt Hydraulics Adds Minnesota Warehouse
The new location will improve delivery throughout the U.S. and Canada.
April 3, 2024
I Stock 1220678965
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Birmingham Fastener Expands to Mexico
The Querétaro facility will be the company's first outside the U.S.
March 27, 2024
Rendering of the new First Companies distribution center in West Salem, Wis.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
First Supply Plans Wisconsin Distribution Hub
The parent of First Supply, Gerhard’s and other distributors called it a "significant milestone."
March 26, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 25 At 2 52 45 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTC Industrial Technologies Opens Cleveland Hub
The new location combines OTC's Air Supply and Industrial, Automation and Finishing businesses.
March 25, 2024
Itt
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ITT Announces $11 Million Investment for Expanded Pump Testing Capabilities
The investments are expected to increase power capacity in pump, motor and control systems testing.
March 22, 2024
OmniCable San Francisco branch, Hayward, Calif.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OmniCable Launches New Communications Business
The company said it is "redefining the supply chain and sourcing experience."
March 18, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 18 At 1 34 44 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Schneider Electric to Invest $140M in U.S. Manufacturing
The company plans to add a new plant in Tennessee.
March 18, 2024
I Stock 1373031925
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Home Depot to Open Four Distribution Hubs for 'Pro' Customers
The facilities are expected to open in the first half of the year.
March 14, 2024
Packer
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Packer Fastener Announces New Headquarters
The company said "unprecedented growth" necessitated the move.
March 12, 2024
ARG Industrial branch, Spokane, Wash.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ARG Industrial Adds Idaho Branch
The company's 13th location expands its footprint to a fourth state.
March 8, 2024
Las Vegas.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Bartlett Bearing Announces Nevada Location
The Las Vegas branch will be the distributor's seventh.
February 28, 2024
Rendering of 84 Lumber's Riverside location.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
84 Lumber Reaches Deal with West Coast Lumber
The purchase is part of the company's expansion plans in California.
February 28, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 28 At 2 33 53 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Airline Hydraulics Expands Phoenix Contact Distribution
The newly broadened reach now includes western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
February 28, 2024
Gm Wood 750x500
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Door Components Maker G-M Wood Expands in Michigan
The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $8.6 million and create 25 jobs.
February 23, 2024