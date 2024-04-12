Dakota Fluid Power Expands into Iowa

DALLAS — Dakota Fluid Power, a Singer Industrial company, announced Friday that it has opened a new storefront in Council Bluffs, Iowa, as of Feb. 1.

The location serves Council Bluffs, Omaha, Nebraska, and the surrounding areas to better meet the needs of its customers. With this addition, Dakota Fluid Power will increase Singer Industrial’s North America footprint to approximately 100-plus locations with over 1,400 employees.

The new branch is Dakota Fluid Power’s 13th location. Dakota Fluid Power plans to utilize this new storefront to better support and service their ever-expanding customer geography by continuing to provide innovative fluid power products, technical expertise, service and repair and a well-stocked inventory.

Dakota Fluid Power General Manager Rick Lindemann said, “I'm thrilled to announce our entrance into the Council Bluffs, Iowa business community. Our dedication to ensuring customer success is unwavering, and we eagerly anticipate delivering our top-notch products and services to this area.”

"The overwhelming feedback from customers visiting our new Council Bluffs store has been incredibly positive,” said Brian Zweibohmer, Council Bluffs branch manager. “We're thrilled to provide such essential services in the area, much needed and greatly appreciated. It's a significant time and money saver to have these conveniences closer to home."