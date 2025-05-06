R.S. Hughes to Relocate Saunders' Chicagoland Production Facility

R.S. Hughes Company said Tuesday that it is relocating one of its engineered converting division’s facilities from suburban Chicago to suburban Houston.

The California distributor plans to open Saunders’ new “state-of-the-art” plant in Cypress, Texas, on June 2. The facility replaces a Saunders hub in Lombard, Illinois.

Daniel Bonnaud, general manager of the Saunders division, said in the announcement that the move would “boost our production capacity, shorten lead times and strengthen support for customers.” The Houston-area facility will feature die-cutting, laminating, slitting, packaging and assembly capabilities — providing custom-engineered solutions for the industrial, electronics, transportation, medical device, aerospace and defense sectors.

“This move reflects our ongoing commitment to serving customers and partners with greater efficiency, innovation and scale,” Bonnaud said.

The company expects to add 15 jobs at the new site. Saunders operates an additional manufacturing facility in Irwindale, California.

R.S. Hughes ranked at no. 30 on ID’s 2024 Big 50.