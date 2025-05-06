R.S. Hughes to Relocate Saunders' Chicagoland Production Facility

Officials said the move would "significantly boost our production capacity."

Industrial Distribution staff
May 6, 2025
Image002
R.S. Hughes Co. Inc.

R.S. Hughes Company said Tuesday that it is relocating one of its engineered converting division’s facilities from suburban Chicago to suburban Houston.

The California distributor plans to open Saunders’ new “state-of-the-art” plant in Cypress, Texas, on June 2. The facility replaces a Saunders hub in Lombard, Illinois.

Daniel Bonnaud, general manager of the Saunders division, said in the announcement that the move would “boost our production capacity, shorten lead times and strengthen support for customers.” The Houston-area facility will feature die-cutting, laminating, slitting, packaging and assembly capabilities — providing custom-engineered solutions for the industrial, electronics, transportation, medical device, aerospace and defense sectors.

“This move reflects our ongoing commitment to serving customers and partners with greater efficiency, innovation and scale,” Bonnaud said.

The company expects to add 15 jobs at the new site. Saunders operates an additional manufacturing facility in Irwindale, California. 

R.S. Hughes ranked at no. 30 on ID’s 2024 Big 50.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
May 1, 2025
Rendering of Kimberly-Clark's future manufacturing facility in Warren, Ohio.
Kimberly-Clark to Invest Over $2 Billion in U.S. Manufacturing
May 2, 2025
I Stock 488668237
Gas Distributor Oxarc Gets Approval for Washington State Hub
May 2, 2025
Best Rc Crawford Electric Supply
Crawford Adds Suburban Houston Branch
April 28, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 488668237
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Gas Distributor Oxarc Gets Approval for Washington State Hub
Best Rc Crawford Electric Supply
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Crawford Adds Suburban Houston Branch
Screenshot 2025 04 24 At 3 06 52 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
McNaughton-McKay Gets New 'Unified' Brand
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
May 1, 2025
I Stock 488668237
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Gas Distributor Oxarc Gets Approval for Washington State Hub
Port officials authorized a five-year lease for a gas storage facility.
May 2, 2025
Best Rc Crawford Electric Supply
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Crawford Adds Suburban Houston Branch
The Mont Belvieu branch is the Sonepar subsidiary's 64th location.
April 28, 2025
Physik Instrumente The New 140000 Square Foot Facility
Company Expansion & Consolidation
PI Expands U.S. Manufacturing of Motion Control Solutions
The move aims to combat import tariffs.
April 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 24 At 3 06 52 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
McNaughton-McKay Gets New 'Unified' Brand
The new name combines McNaughton-McKay Electric with four affiliated companies.
April 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 23 At 2 51 10 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OmniCable Adds Suburban Atlanta Distribution Hub
The company consolidated two North Georgia distribution centers at its new facility.
April 23, 2025
Boxes Cropped
Company Expansion & Consolidation
New Jersey Supplier Moves to ‘More Modern’ Facility
USA Tolerance Rings said the new site would provide more “operational efficiency” for its engineers.
April 17, 2025
ABB's New Mexico facility.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ABB Opens $40 Million Manufacturing Facility in New Mexico
The expansion will create more than 150 new full-time jobs.
April 11, 2025
I Stock 1666716606
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Continental to Spin Off ContiTech Segment
The auto supplier expects that a sale will be “the most likely option.”
April 9, 2025
Sonepar Ceo Philippe Delpech And Senior Leaders To
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Sonepar Rebrands Midwest Companies
Another subsidiary will join the brand later this year.
April 7, 2025
S Immons Front Bldg
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Simmons Pump & Supply Expands to Arizona
The company's third facility will have an adjacent pump testing hub.
April 2, 2025
I Stock 627233026
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Metals Distributor Adds Larger Houston Hub
Officials said the facility would bolster its fabrication capabilities.
March 31, 2025
Core & Main's North Cincinnati branch, Fairfield, Ohio.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Core & Main to Expand Suburban Cincinnati Branch
The relocation would reportedly triple the branch's space.
March 27, 2025
Simpson Strong-Tie's Las Vegas distribution center.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Simpson Strong-Tie Adds Las Vegas Hub, Announces Texas ‘Home Office’
The California supplier will add a second headquarters near Dallas later this year.
March 26, 2025
Schneider Electric facility, El Paso, Texas.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Schneider Electric to Spend $700M on U.S. Operations
The company outlined projects at eight facilities in six states.
March 26, 2025