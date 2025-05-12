DSG Opens Fargo Distribution Hub

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at DSG's new facility in Fargo, N.D., May 7, 2025.

DSG last week held a grand opening ceremony for a new distribution center and branch in the company’s original home of Fargo, North Dakota.

The ribbon-cutting for the 120,000-square-foot facility on the city’s far northwest side was held Wednesday. Officials said the new location would provide triple the capacity in order to meet market demand.

"We are thrilled about the opportunities ahead in Fargo,” DSG President and CEO Paul Kennedy said in a statement. "Our new facility provides ample space for accelerated growth and enhanced service capabilities for years to come for our valued customers and manufacturing partners.”

Company officials noted that the former Dakota Supply Group began as Fargo Plumbing in 1898 and began providing electrical supplies in the city in 1929. DSG, now based near the Twin Cities, operates facilities in 10 states across the Midwest and Mountain West.