Kurt Hydraulics Adds Minnesota Warehouse

The new location will improve delivery through the U.S. and Canada.

Kurt Manufacturing
Apr 3, 2024
Kurt Hydraulics New Warehouse
Kurt Hydraulics

MINNEAPOLIS — Kurt Hydraulics, a leading provider of high-quality hydraulic hose and fitting solutions, has announced the opening of its new, centrally located warehouse in Fridley, Minnesota.

This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to enhancing customer service, optimizing logistics, and providing a more extensive range of hydraulic hose. The new warehouse demonstrates Kurt Hydraulics’ dedication to meeting the growing demands of its customers. The centralized Minnesota location, strategically chosen for its accessibility and proximity to major transportation networks, ensures improved delivery times for customers across the U.S.

“As we continue to grow and evolve, the new warehouse opening underscores Kurt Hydraulics’ commitment to providing exceptional products and services to our valued customers,” said Scott Czupryna, national sales manager at Kurt Hydraulics. “The strategic location and increased capacity of the new facility position us to better meet the demands of our clients, enhance our operational efficiency, and solidify our standing as a leader in the hydraulic hose industry.”

The state-of-the-art facility boasts over 1,000 pallet locations, providing ample room for an expanding range of Kurt hydraulic hoses. Other features include:

  • Centralized Minnesota location: Enhances Kurt Hydraulics’ ability to efficiently serve customers across the region and beyond. Located at 117 Osborne Road in Fridley.
  • Improved delivery times with streamlined logistics: Strategically positioned to significantly improve delivery times — ensuring that customers receive their orders promptly.
  • Additional space: Allows Kurt Hydraulics to maintain a larger inventory, offering customers an even more extensive selection of hydraulic hose products to meet diverse industry needs.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
