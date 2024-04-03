Kurt Hydraulics Adds Minnesota Warehouse

MINNEAPOLIS — Kurt Hydraulics, a leading provider of high-quality hydraulic hose and fitting solutions, has announced the opening of its new, centrally located warehouse in Fridley, Minnesota.

This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to enhancing customer service, optimizing logistics, and providing a more extensive range of hydraulic hose. The new warehouse demonstrates Kurt Hydraulics’ dedication to meeting the growing demands of its customers. The centralized Minnesota location, strategically chosen for its accessibility and proximity to major transportation networks, ensures improved delivery times for customers across the U.S.

“As we continue to grow and evolve, the new warehouse opening underscores Kurt Hydraulics’ commitment to providing exceptional products and services to our valued customers,” said Scott Czupryna, national sales manager at Kurt Hydraulics. “The strategic location and increased capacity of the new facility position us to better meet the demands of our clients, enhance our operational efficiency, and solidify our standing as a leader in the hydraulic hose industry.”

The state-of-the-art facility boasts over 1,000 pallet locations, providing ample room for an expanding range of Kurt hydraulic hoses. Other features include: