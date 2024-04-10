DSG Breaks Ground on New Wisconsin Facility

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — DSG celebrated a major milestone Tuesday with the groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

The event marks the start of construction on the new facility, which is is set to open in 2025. The new 39,000-square-foot facility at 4212 High Tech Lane includes an outdoor yard.

DSG has been a proud supplier to the Sheboygan market for nearly a century. This expanded location will offer a comprehensive range of products and solutions from top manufacturers to professionals in the electrical, plumbing and HVAC industries.

Several esteemed guests attended the groundbreaking ceremony, including Town of Sheboygan Chairman Dan Hein, Sheboygan Mayor Ryan Sorenson, Sheboygan County Board Chairman Vernon Koch, Sheboygan Chamber of Commerce CEO Deidre Martinez, state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, Paul Weaver, developer with Project 4 Services, and Chris Herzog, president of A.C.E. Building Services. Additionally, members of DSG's executive, regional and branch leadership teams and ambassadors from the Sheboygan Chamber of Commerce were also present.

“We are delighted to announce our newest location in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. This investment signifies our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and convenience to our customers, employee owners, and the Sheboygan community. Just as we've done in other regions, our goal is to become a partner in Sheboygan's growth and success story, offering a comprehensive range of products and services tailored to meet the evolving needs of the local market,” said Paul Kennedy, president and CEO. “This new facility is not just about bricks and mortar; it's about strengthening relationships and fostering prosperity for years to come.”