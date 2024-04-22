Arkansas Steel Plant Set for Expansion

Zekelman Industries will invest $120 million in the Atlas Tube facility.

Zekelman Industries
Apr 22, 2024
I Stock 853394386
iStock.com/supermatros

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. – Zekelman Industries, the largest independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America, will invest up to $120 million to expand the manufacturing capabilities and product offerings of its subsidiary, Atlas Tube, in Mississippi County.

The project will bring Zekelman’s total number of employees in the area to more than 300. During the unveiling, the manufacturer also announced it will partner with Arkansas Northeastern College on a new workforce training initiative.

“Education and skills training are crucial to developing the next generation of workers. Our goal at Zekelman is to prepare, nurture and inspire students entering the thriving and well-paying steel industry,” said Tom Muth, chief operating officer. “Our commitment is representative of our partnership with the Blytheville community and ongoing dedication to domestic-only manufacturing. We are particularly grateful to Mayor Logan and Mississippi County for their continued support.”

The leading manufacturer of hollow structural sections and steel pipe, Zekelman currently operates two Atlas Tube facilities in Blytheville. Its new project will allow it to manufacture inline steel tube galvanizing products in size ranges not currently available in North America.

“Northeast Arkansas is powering a manufacturing boom in the Natural State and quickly becoming one of the top steel-producing regions in America,” said Governor Sanders. “I’m grateful that Zekelman Industries is not only expanding its footprint in this region but also investing in career and technical education. This type of public-private partnership is exactly what we need to train the next generation of steelworkers.”

Mississippi County is Atlas Tube’s primary manufacturing hub for its southeast and southwest operations. Since 2011, Zekelman Industries has completed multiple projects at its Blytheville site, including expanding and modernizing its plant and warehouse. In 2022, Atlas Tube opened a second facility, the world’s largest continuous ERW mill, at an adjoining property with a more than $250 million capital investment.

“Zekelman Industries is a major steel producer and a valued member of Arkansas’ business community. We are proud that Zekelman has chosen to expand in Blytheville,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “Mississippi County is the leading steel-producing county in the nation – this is made possible by great companies and visionary local leaders.”

Along with the expansion, Zekelman said it would provide $250,000 to Arkansas Northeastern College to support area students in the steel industry and aviation maintenance degree programs. The funds, distributed over the next five years, will cover educational costs for at least 10 individuals annually who are obtaining associates of applied science. Benefitting Arkansas Northeastern College students will also have the opportunity to pursue potential internship positions at Atlas Tube’s facilities in Blytheville.

“Arkansas Northeastern College has a strong track record of success in working alongside area employers to design tailored training programs that meet industries’ needs,” said Dr. Chris Heigle, president. “These partnerships benefit our students, equipping them with the real-world skills needed to secure good-paying jobs while fueling the growth of our region’s economy.”

“Mississippi County’s business climate makes it a prime location for companies like Zekeman to establish and expand their operations,” said Clif Chitwood, president of the Great River Economic Development Foundation. “Our trained workforce, supported by institutions like Arkansas Northeastern College, is one of the many factors that sets us apart and allows manufacturers to flourish here.”

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
Sponsored
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
April 17, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 18 At 3 54 02 Pm
Ace Industrial Supply Announces 'Significant' Expansion
April 18, 2024
Green Bay
Packer Fastener Expands to Kansas City
April 18, 2024
Dakota Fluid Power corporate office, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Dakota Fluid Power Expands into Iowa
April 12, 2024
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2024 04 18 At 3 54 02 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ace Industrial Supply Announces 'Significant' Expansion
Green Bay
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Packer Fastener Expands to Kansas City
Dakota Fluid Power corporate office, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Fluid Power Expands into Iowa
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
Sponsor Content
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
All-In-One Distribution Management
Sponsored
All-In-One Distribution Management
Acumatica looks to offer new solutions.
April 17, 2024
Green Bay
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Packer Fastener Expands to Kansas City
The company announced the opening of its Olathe, Kansas, branch.
April 18, 2024
Dakota Fluid Power corporate office, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Fluid Power Expands into Iowa
The new branch will serve the Council Bluffs and Omaha areas.
April 12, 2024
Microsoft Teams Image
Company Expansion & Consolidation
DSG Breaks Ground on Wisconsin Facility
The expanded Sheboygan location is scheduled to open next year.
April 10, 2024
Kurt Hydraulics New Warehouse
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kurt Hydraulics Adds Minnesota Warehouse
The new location will improve delivery throughout the U.S. and Canada.
April 3, 2024
I Stock 1220678965
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Birmingham Fastener Expands to Mexico
The Querétaro facility will be the company's first outside the U.S.
March 27, 2024
Rendering of the new First Companies distribution center in West Salem, Wis.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
First Supply Plans Wisconsin Distribution Hub
The parent of First Supply, Gerhard’s and other distributors called it a "significant milestone."
March 26, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 25 At 2 52 45 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTC Industrial Technologies Opens Cleveland Hub
The new location combines OTC's Air Supply and Industrial, Automation and Finishing businesses.
March 25, 2024
Itt
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ITT Announces $11 Million Investment for Expanded Pump Testing Capabilities
The investments are expected to increase power capacity in pump, motor and control systems testing.
March 22, 2024
OmniCable San Francisco branch, Hayward, Calif.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OmniCable Launches New Communications Business
The company said it is "redefining the supply chain and sourcing experience."
March 18, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 18 At 1 34 44 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Schneider Electric to Invest $140M in U.S. Manufacturing
The company plans to add a new plant in Tennessee.
March 18, 2024
I Stock 1373031925
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Home Depot to Open Four Distribution Hubs for 'Pro' Customers
The facilities are expected to open in the first half of the year.
March 14, 2024
Packer
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Packer Fastener Announces New Headquarters
The company said "unprecedented growth" necessitated the move.
March 12, 2024
ARG Industrial branch, Spokane, Wash.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ARG Industrial Adds Idaho Branch
The company's 13th location expands its footprint to a fourth state.
March 8, 2024
Las Vegas.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Bartlett Bearing Announces Nevada Location
The Las Vegas branch will be the distributor's seventh.
February 28, 2024