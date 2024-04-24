Doleco Opens North Carolina Manufacturing, Distribution Hub

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doleco USA, the nation’s fastest-growing manufacturer of lifting sling and load-securing technologies, including the DoNova PowerLash Textile Lashing Chain, PowerLift Textile Chain Sling, LayerLok Double-Decking System, Level Deck Self-Leveling Decking Beam and ConnectedDeck Double-Decking System with Integrated Platform, announced the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing, warehouse and distribution facility in Charlotte.

“This expansion signifies a strategic enhancement of Doleco’s onshore production capabilities and customer service efficiency, putting us on more than equal footing with other major U.S.- based cargo securement equipment manufacturers,” said Ralph Abato, president and managing director of Doleco USA. “Our ability to produce and test high-quality, custom-designed slings and load securement equipment in-house will significantly enhance our agility and responsiveness to customer needs.”

Working with Vestian, a leading global advisory firm exclusively dedicated to representing occupiers, Doleco acquired the new 33,000-square-foot facility, which is strategically positioned near major transportation hubs, including seaports, airports and interstate highways, providing optimal access to raw materials while speeding shipment of finished goods to all U.S. markets. Equipped with advanced manufacturing technologies, the plant will focus on the custom production, fulfillment of traditional orders and delivery of Doleco’s renowned products, including straps, slings, tiedowns and the innovative DoNova® Textile Chains, Level Deck and ConnectedDeck systems.

Highlighting Doleco’s commitment to technological innovation and its new focus on custom solutions, the Charlotte facility features an advanced sewing operation capable of producing specialized textile cargo securement products tailored to individual customer specifications. Unique equipment will also allow Doleco to manufacture round slings, continuous 30-foot loop slings with polyester jackets and fiber cores. The company will also be able to customize its revolutionary DoNova Textile Chains. Made of high-performance Dyneema fiber, the ultra-high molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) material that when made into chain, is 15 times stronger than steel and up to 85% lighter.

Testing and WLL Certification

The facility’s centerpiece is a massive 224,000-pound-capacity, computer-controlled, electrohydraulic servo, horizontal tensile testing machine. The device will allow Doleco to validate tensile strength according to specific product requirements. The fully automated computer-controlled system displays test force and results, processing test data according to test method requirements. The machine enables rigorous testing and certification of products to ensure they meet required working load limits (WLL) and the highest standards of safety and durability.

Economic Impact and Job Creation

As part of its initial operations, Doleco has hired a team, including sewers and warehouse workers, under the leadership of a seasoned industry veteran, Rob Snyder, operations manager for the Charlotte location. With plans for significant future expansion, the facility is expected to employ up to 30 skilled workers within the next five years, contributing positively to the local economy. The building offers the potential for Doleco’s expansion to 100,000 square feet.

Community and Economic Engagement

Doleco leveraged the company’s international origins by collaborating with the German American Chamber of Commerce throughout the process. As it establishes itself as one of Charlotte’s newest corporate citizens, Doleco plans to weave itself into the fabric of the Charlotte community, promising not just economic contributions but also a commitment to local engagement, corporate responsibility and growth.

“We’re looking forward to inviting key customers to Charlotte to tour the new facility, to show off our new technology and capabilities — and to enjoy the city,” said Abato. “We think they’ll like the city of Charlotte, but we know they’ll love what they see at our new location and the depth of what we now have to offer them.”

Doleco USA products are available in the U.S., Canada and Mexico through the company’s Master Distributor network, which includes over 6,000 distribution points.