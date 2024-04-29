Schaedler Yesco Opens New Regional Distribution Center

The facility formerly housed a JCPenney location.

Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc.
Apr 29, 2024
Schaedler Yesco Celebrates Grand Opening Of Regional Distribution Center 4 29 24 1
Schaedler Yesco

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. —  Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc., headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest regional distribution center in Lower Burrell.  

Schaedler Yesco distribution center, Lower Burrell, Pa.Schaedler Yesco distribution center, Lower Burrell, Pa.Schaedler YescoThe 90,000-square-foot facility, located in Burrell Plaza, formerly housed a JCPenney retail store. It sat vacant for roughly 15 years before Schaedler Yesco purchased it in 2022. The facility became operational in October 2023. 

“We’re pleased to welcome Schaedler Yesco to the Lower Burrell community,” said Mayor Chris Fabry. “This   strong, growing company is breathing new life into Burrell Plaza and the surrounding area.” 

The location has proven to be ideal for both the company and its customers.  

“We chose this space and geographic location to better serve our customers in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio,”  said Schaedler Yesco President Farrah Mittel. “In the short time we’ve been operational, it’s clear that our customers and vendor partners are as excited about our investment in this market as we are.” 

The April 24 grand opening celebration included customer training sessions on EV charging, energy-saving strategies, and unique construction services offered by Schaedler Yesco. Customers also had the opportunity to interact with over 30 vendor partners, tour the new facility, engage in three vendor display vehicles, and enjoy a BBQ lunch. 

“We are very happy to be part of the Lower Burrell community,” Greg Schaedler said moments before the ribbon- cutting. “This is just the beginning of great things to come.”

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Schaedler Yesco Celebrates Grand Opening Of Regional Distribution Center 4 29 24 1
Schaedler Yesco Opens New Regional Distribution Center
April 29, 2024
Pxl 20240416 212025811
Vallen Canada Opens New Distribution Center
April 29, 2024
Dsg Eau Clair Grnd Open 123
DSG Opens Western Wisconsin Location
April 26, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 25 At 1 48 54 Pm
Packer Fastener Relocates Southern Wisconsin Branch
April 25, 2024
Related Stories
Pxl 20240416 212025811
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Vallen Canada Opens New Distribution Center
Dsg Eau Clair Grnd Open 123
Company Expansion & Consolidation
DSG Opens Western Wisconsin Location
Screen Shot 2024 04 25 At 1 48 54 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Packer Fastener Relocates Southern Wisconsin Branch
20240221 125943 1024x478
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Doleco Opens North Carolina Manufacturing, Distribution Hub
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Pxl 20240416 212025811
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Vallen Canada Opens New Distribution Center
The company said the facility integrates advanced automation equipment and robotics.
April 29, 2024
Dsg Eau Clair Grnd Open 123
Company Expansion & Consolidation
DSG Opens Western Wisconsin Location
The Eau Claire facility is the company's 56th across the Midwest.
April 26, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 25 At 1 48 54 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Packer Fastener Relocates Southern Wisconsin Branch
The company said its new Madison location “aligns better” with the local market.
April 25, 2024
20240221 125943 1024x478
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Doleco Opens North Carolina Manufacturing, Distribution Hub
The company says it is the nation’s fastest-growing maker of lifting sling and load-securing technologies.
April 24, 2024
Image003
Company Expansion & Consolidation
First Companies Breaks Ground on Wisconsin Distribution Hub
The facility is expected to be completed early next year.
April 23, 2024
I Stock 853394386
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Arkansas Steel Plant Set for Expansion
Zekelman Industries will invest $120 million in the Atlas Tube facility.
April 22, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 18 At 3 54 02 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ace Industrial Supply Announces 'Significant' Expansion
The tool distributor said it is adding another 1,000 products.
April 18, 2024
Green Bay
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Packer Fastener Expands to Kansas City
The company announced the opening of its Olathe, Kansas, branch.
April 18, 2024
Dakota Fluid Power corporate office, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Fluid Power Expands into Iowa
The new branch will serve the Council Bluffs and Omaha areas.
April 12, 2024
Microsoft Teams Image
Company Expansion & Consolidation
DSG Breaks Ground on Wisconsin Facility
The expanded Sheboygan location is scheduled to open next year.
April 10, 2024
Kurt Hydraulics New Warehouse
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kurt Hydraulics Adds Minnesota Warehouse
The new location will improve delivery throughout the U.S. and Canada.
April 3, 2024
I Stock 1220678965
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Birmingham Fastener Expands to Mexico
The Querétaro facility will be the company's first outside the U.S.
March 27, 2024
Rendering of the new First Companies distribution center in West Salem, Wis.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
First Supply Plans Wisconsin Distribution Hub
The parent of First Supply, Gerhard’s and other distributors called it a "significant milestone."
March 26, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 25 At 2 52 45 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTC Industrial Technologies Opens Cleveland Hub
The new location combines OTC's Air Supply and Industrial, Automation and Finishing businesses.
March 25, 2024
Itt
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ITT Announces $11 Million Investment for Expanded Pump Testing Capabilities
The investments are expected to increase power capacity in pump, motor and control systems testing.
March 22, 2024