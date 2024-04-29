Schaedler Yesco Opens New Regional Distribution Center

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc., headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest regional distribution center in Lower Burrell.

Schaedler Yesco The 90,000-square-foot facility, located in Burrell Plaza, formerly housed a JCPenney retail store. It sat vacant for roughly 15 years before Schaedler Yesco purchased it in 2022. The facility became operational in October 2023.

“We’re pleased to welcome Schaedler Yesco to the Lower Burrell community,” said Mayor Chris Fabry. “This strong, growing company is breathing new life into Burrell Plaza and the surrounding area.”

The location has proven to be ideal for both the company and its customers.

“We chose this space and geographic location to better serve our customers in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio,” said Schaedler Yesco President Farrah Mittel. “In the short time we’ve been operational, it’s clear that our customers and vendor partners are as excited about our investment in this market as we are.”

The April 24 grand opening celebration included customer training sessions on EV charging, energy-saving strategies, and unique construction services offered by Schaedler Yesco. Customers also had the opportunity to interact with over 30 vendor partners, tour the new facility, engage in three vendor display vehicles, and enjoy a BBQ lunch.

“We are very happy to be part of the Lower Burrell community,” Greg Schaedler said moments before the ribbon- cutting. “This is just the beginning of great things to come.”