Packer Fastener Relocates Southern Wisconsin Branch

Wisconsin fastener supplier Packer Fastener has relocated its branch in the south-central part of the state in a bid to bolster service in the area.

A company spokesman said that the move within the city of Madison took place in the late fall of 2023, and that the new facility on the far northeast side “aligns better with how we service our Madison market.”

The complex currently features 7,000 square feet of space, and the company plans to add more in the coming months.

Packer, based in Green Bay, operates eight locations in Wisconsin, along with branches in Northern Illinois, the Twin Cities, and a recently opened site near Kansas City.