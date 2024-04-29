Vallen Canada Opens New Distribution Center

EDMONTON, Alberta — Vallen Distribution, a provider of indirect industrial supply chain solutions, vendor-managed inventory and technical services with offerings that include safety equipment inspection, maintenance, certification and solution design, has opened its new distribution center at 3256 - 56 Avenue in Edmonton.

Designed to meet LEED certification standards, this new facility integrates advanced automation equipment and robotics, including the Opex Perfect Pick system and Modula lift. These innovations not only optimize inventory storage and enhance throughput but also expedite order fulfillment, ensuring Vallen can deliver enhanced customer service while prioritizing the safety of its associates.

The facility's secure and energy-efficient design streamlines operations and maximizes space utilization, reflecting Vallen’s dedication to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

Karen Chester, president of Vallen Canada, said: