First Companies Breaks Ground on Wisconsin Distribution Hub

LA CROSSE, Wis. – First Companies on Tuesday announced that it held a ceremonial groundbreaking April 17 in West Salem, Wisconsin.

In attendance were members of the Poehling family, First Companies staff members, and several esteemed guests, including Kurt Bauer, CEO of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, Scott Schumacher, president of the village of West Salem, and Dirk Debbink, chairman of MSI General Corporation.

“Today we move dirt. Next year this time we move boxes. We move products. We move forward," said President and CEO Katie Poehling Seymour.

Located in the heart of La Crosse County, the village of West Salem, just 15 miles east of La Crosse, is one of the faster-growing communities in the county. With convenient access to highways, railways and water cargo facilities, First Companies Distribution Center is perfectly positioned for seamless freight distribution. As a sought-after addition to the area's business landscape, the facility is poised to bolster the local job market by offering promising employment opportunities.

“We’re really proud of this project because we have 100 employees in the La Crosse region today and over the next decade, we’ll be doubling that number of employees.” said Seymour. “My family came to the Driftless area in 1855 and we have not left since. This has been a place for us to build our families, build our community and truly build our business that’s grown into 650 employees in nine states, in over 52 locations, and now here we are with the newest one that we’ll be starting today.”

With state-of-the art technology and innovative logistics solutions, this is a significant milestone in First Companies commitment to delivering unparalleled service to its valued customers.

The building is projected to be completed by the first quarter of 2025.