Ace Industrial Supply Announces 'Significant' Expansion

LOS ANGELES — Ace Industrial Supply Inc., a leader in wholesale industrial tools distribution, on Thursday announced a significant expansion in its product line and a renewed commitment to community engagement.

With a history spanning over four decades, Ace has consistently delivered top-quality tools and equipment to a vast client base of 275,000, featuring renowned brands like Dewalt, Milwaukee Tools, Bosch, Viper and Black Widow.

As part of its strategic growth, Ace is adding over 1,000 new products to its already extensive inventory of 6,000 items. This expansion is designed to meet the growing demands of industries and households alike, ensuring that every client's needs are met swiftly and efficiently. This expansion transcends typical business growth; it embodies Ace's commitment to generating substantial employment opportunities and intensifying community engagement through meaningful and robust recruiting initiatives.

"While the trend for many companies has been to scale down, Ace is charting a different course by doubling our salesforce. At Ace, our growth is deeply connected with uplifting our community," said Holden Sterns, CEO of Ace Industrial Supply. "At Ace, we believe in our people. That's why, even as some companies are laying off employees, we're actively hiring. We're looking for talented individuals who share our passion for quality and exceptional service. Joining the Ace team means becoming part of a stable, growing company that invests in its future and its employees.

"These enhancements to our product line are designed not only to meet the increasing demands of our industry but to invigorate the local economy and enhance community well-being."

The expansion includes advanced logistics solutions to enhance delivery efficiency, ensuring that tools and equipment reach clients faster than ever.

This improvement is part of Ace's ongoing efforts to provide exceptional service and support to its customers. In addition to its business achievements, Ace continues to be a pillar in the community and remains committed to driving innovation and excellence in everything they do, from enhancing customer experience to supporting community well-being.